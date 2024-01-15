en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

U.S. and Australia Reveal Divergent Approaches on 100th Day of Gaza Conflict

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
U.S. and Australia Reveal Divergent Approaches on 100th Day of Gaza Conflict

On the 100th day of the ongoing war in Gaza, the United States and Australia have revealed divergent perspectives and efforts on the conflict. John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, recently declared on CBS that the U.S. has been in talks with Israel regarding a shift to ‘low-intensity operations’ in Gaza, a stark contrast to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s commitment to continue the war until ‘total victory’.

Differing Approaches to the Conflict

The U.S. is urging Israel to scale back its military offensive in the Gaza Strip, aiming for a transition to low-intensity operations, a move that stands in stark contrast to Israeli leaders’ vow to press on until Hamas is destroyed. The apparent divergence between the two allies illuminates the complex dynamics at play in this conflict.

Escalating Tensions in the Region

While the U.S. and Israel grapple with their differing approaches, tensions have escalated across the region. Israel has been trading fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Iranian-backed militias have been targeting U.S. entities, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels have been aiming for international shipping. These incidents have led to retaliatory airstrikes from the U.S. and the UK.

Australia’s Stand on the Issue

Amid the ongoing turmoil, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong is embarking on a Middle East tour, advocating for a ‘sustainable ceasefire’ in Gaza and a two-state solution. She has also called for increased humanitarian assistance and a de-escalation of regional tensions, offering a different perspective in the international response to the conflict.

The tangle of perspectives, approaches, and escalating tensions paints a complex picture of the ongoing Gaza conflict. It remains to be seen whether the U.S.’s push for a shift to low-intensity operations will gain traction, or if Netanyahu’s resolve for ‘total victory’ will hold sway. In the midst of this uncertainty, the voices calling for a ceasefire and de-escalation, like that of Australia’s Foreign Minister, underscore the urgent need for a resolution that prioritizes peace and humanitarian assistance.

0
Australia United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
The Tale of Two Countries: Spot Bitcoin ETF Market in the US and Australia
In a world where digital currencies are reshaping the financial landscape, the Spot Bitcoin ETF market is witnessing a flurry of activities in the United States and Australia. A tale of two countries, each with unique dynamics, the narrative is one of intense competition, low fees, and strategic entries and exits. Spot Bitcoin ETFs in
The Tale of Two Countries: Spot Bitcoin ETF Market in the US and Australia
Gold Coast Turf Club Unveils TAB Magic Millions Sunlight: A New Race with Unique Conditions
11 mins ago
Gold Coast Turf Club Unveils TAB Magic Millions Sunlight: A New Race with Unique Conditions
Sydney's Totti's and Parisian Totti: An Uncanny Culinary Coincidence
11 mins ago
Sydney's Totti's and Parisian Totti: An Uncanny Culinary Coincidence
Callide C Power Plant's Return to Full Operation Faces Further Delays
2 mins ago
Callide C Power Plant's Return to Full Operation Faces Further Delays
Cyclone Jasper Aftermath: A Tale of Resilience Amidst Devastation
5 mins ago
Cyclone Jasper Aftermath: A Tale of Resilience Amidst Devastation
Catholic Couples Gather in Adelaide: The Blessings of Teams of Our Lady
11 mins ago
Catholic Couples Gather in Adelaide: The Blessings of Teams of Our Lady
Latest Headlines
World News
Rep. Duterte's Legislative and Social Service Achievements Reported
18 seconds
Rep. Duterte's Legislative and Social Service Achievements Reported
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Outlines National Security Strategy
37 seconds
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Outlines National Security Strategy
Kalonzo Musyoka Gears Up for 2027 Presidential Race Amid National Support
43 seconds
Kalonzo Musyoka Gears Up for 2027 Presidential Race Amid National Support
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
50 seconds
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
53 seconds
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
1 min
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
1 min
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
1 min
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
2 mins
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app