en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Two Men Arrested for Alleged Assault and Restraint of Minors in Mareeba

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Two Men Arrested for Alleged Assault and Restraint of Minors in Mareeba

In a harrowing incident that transpired on December 23, 2023, in Mareeba, Queensland, two men were arrested and charged with the alleged assault and unlawful restraint of three boys aged between 12 to 14. The case, which is now under the purview of the Tablelands Child Protection and Investigation Unit, has sent ripples of concern through the community.

The Incident

Reports suggest that around 5 pm, the police received calls about the boys allegedly trespassing on a property near the intersection of Beams and Reynolds Street. Upon reaching the scene, officers found two men who had purportedly chased the boys and restrained them using makeshift handcuffs. The boys were subsequently released and returned home safely, marking a chilling close to their terrifying ordeal.

The Charges

Following an investigation into the incident, a 36-year-old man from Biboohra has been charged with three counts of common assault and three counts of deprivation of liberty. He was refused bail and is now scheduled to appear in the Mareeba Magistrates Court on January 22. In a similar vein, a 27-year-old man from Biboohra, who faces the exact same charges, is also due to appear in court on the same date.

Call for Public Assistance

In the wake of the incident, detectives are currently seeking additional information and have urged the public to come forward with any pertinent details. This can be done by contacting Policelink or reporting anonymously to Crime Stoppers, allowing everyone to play a part in ensuring justice is served.

0
Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic UTV Accident Claims Children's Lives in Peria

By Geeta Pillai

Missing Teenager Found Safe in Sydney's Inner West

By Geeta Pillai

Elders Avengers Triumph in 2023 Southern Smash: A Game-Changer in Regional Cricket

By Salman Khan

Australia's Projection and Apprehensions about Global Minimum Tax Rate

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Parents Strongly Oppose Four-Day School Week Proposal ...
@Australia · 3 mins
Queensland Parents Strongly Oppose Four-Day School Week Proposal ...
heart comment 0
Woodford Folk Festival and Enga Province Forge Partnership to Boost Tourism and Cultural Exchange

By Geeta Pillai

Woodford Folk Festival and Enga Province Forge Partnership to Boost Tourism and Cultural Exchange
Near-Drowning Incident in North Coogee Prompts Safety Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Near-Drowning Incident in North Coogee Prompts Safety Investigation
Wesleyan Methodist Church Elders Embark on First Overseas Journey to Attend South Pacific Conference

By Geeta Pillai

Wesleyan Methodist Church Elders Embark on First Overseas Journey to Attend South Pacific Conference
Australian Human Rights Commission Exposes Rights Violations Against Refugees

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Human Rights Commission Exposes Rights Violations Against Refugees
Latest Headlines
World News
Jaden Springer Steps Up, Leads 76ers to Victory Over Bulls
33 seconds
Jaden Springer Steps Up, Leads 76ers to Victory Over Bulls
Junior Doctors in England Initiate Longest Strike in NHS History
36 seconds
Junior Doctors in England Initiate Longest Strike in NHS History
Winnipeg Jets Secure 4-2 Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
39 seconds
Winnipeg Jets Secure 4-2 Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
Montreal Canadiens Break Dallas Stars' Winning Streak in NHL Matchup
59 seconds
Montreal Canadiens Break Dallas Stars' Winning Streak in NHL Matchup
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism
1 min
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism
Mark Levin Criticizes Biden Administration: Warns of 'Insurrection' and 'Iron Triangle'
1 min
Mark Levin Criticizes Biden Administration: Warns of 'Insurrection' and 'Iron Triangle'
Aging-Related Genetic Mutations Identified as New Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease
1 min
Aging-Related Genetic Mutations Identified as New Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease
Ryan Walker's Breakout Season with the Giants: A Deep Dive
1 min
Ryan Walker's Breakout Season with the Giants: A Deep Dive
Seven Lakes High School Secures Commanding Victory over Katy High School
1 min
Seven Lakes High School Secures Commanding Victory over Katy High School
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app