Two Men Arrested for Alleged Assault and Restraint of Minors in Mareeba

In a harrowing incident that transpired on December 23, 2023, in Mareeba, Queensland, two men were arrested and charged with the alleged assault and unlawful restraint of three boys aged between 12 to 14. The case, which is now under the purview of the Tablelands Child Protection and Investigation Unit, has sent ripples of concern through the community.

The Incident

Reports suggest that around 5 pm, the police received calls about the boys allegedly trespassing on a property near the intersection of Beams and Reynolds Street. Upon reaching the scene, officers found two men who had purportedly chased the boys and restrained them using makeshift handcuffs. The boys were subsequently released and returned home safely, marking a chilling close to their terrifying ordeal.

The Charges

Following an investigation into the incident, a 36-year-old man from Biboohra has been charged with three counts of common assault and three counts of deprivation of liberty. He was refused bail and is now scheduled to appear in the Mareeba Magistrates Court on January 22. In a similar vein, a 27-year-old man from Biboohra, who faces the exact same charges, is also due to appear in court on the same date.

Call for Public Assistance

In the wake of the incident, detectives are currently seeking additional information and have urged the public to come forward with any pertinent details. This can be done by contacting Policelink or reporting anonymously to Crime Stoppers, allowing everyone to play a part in ensuring justice is served.