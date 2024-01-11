en English
Australia

Twitch Confirms Layoffs of 35% of Its Workforce Globally

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:01 am EST
Twitch, the globally recognized live streaming platform, has officially confirmed the dismissal of over 500 employees worldwide, a significant reduction that represents about 35% of its total workforce. This wave of layoffs follows a previous one in March of the last year, where the company had let go of around 400 employees. Dan Clancy, the CEO of Twitch, addressed this issue in a blog post aimed at both the Twitch community and the company’s employees. Clancy expressed his regret over the decision to downsize and acknowledged the valuable contributions of those affected by the layoffs.

Reasoning Behind the Layoffs

In an internal memo, Clancy elucidated the reasoning behind these layoffs, attributing them to the necessity of rightsizing the company for sustainable operation. He stressed that Twitch’s organizational size exceeded what was necessary for its business scale, and the restructuring was based on conservative growth predictions.

Financial Implications

Despite having distributed $1 billion USD to streamers over the past year, the memo hinted at the company’s significant revenue share from streamer-generated income. This indicates that while Twitch has been able to generate substantial revenue, it has faced challenges in turning a profit.

Impact on Employees

Affected employees, including some from the Australian streaming community, were informed individually and provided with guidance on the subsequent steps following the layoffs. This comes as Twitch continues to struggle to attract and retain creators, with the number of active streamers on the platform decreasing. The layoffs might also be part of Amazon’s broader strategy to consolidate Twitch’s ad sales into the broader business to reduce costs.

In conclusion, the decision to lay off a significant portion of Twitch’s workforce is a major development for the company and its employees. Despite the company’s struggles, the platform continues to be a significant player in the live streaming industry. The impact of these layoffs on the Twitch community and the wider streaming industry will be closely watched in the coming months.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

