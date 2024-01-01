Truck Driver Charged in Derailment Case That Claimed Lives of Two Train Drivers in South Australia

In a tragic turn of events, the tranquility of a Sunday morning was shattered when a Pacific National freight train collided with a truck on the Barrier Highway at Bindarrah, South Australia. The devastating crash claimed the lives of two train drivers from Port Augusta, aged 47 and 57. The 75-year-old Queensland truck driver, involved in the horrific incident, was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

An Accident of Alarming Proportions

The catastrophic collision caused the locomotive to burst into flames and several carriages to derail, leading to a total blockade of the highway. The gravity of the accident called for a coordinated response from the South Australian police, assisted by NSW Police and other emergency services. The highway remains closed, disrupting the steady flow of traffic coming from NSW past Broken Hill into SA.

Investigation and Cleanup Efforts

As the dust settles, cleanup efforts are in full swing with cranes from Port Augusta being mobilized to clear the containers and inspect the damaged road surface. Pacific National, the operator of the freight train, has expressed its commitment to employee safety and is providing support to the bereaved families of the deceased drivers. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has initiated an exhaustive investigation into the accident. The investigation includes examining the level crossing infrastructure, interviewing witnesses, and analyzing operational information. A comprehensive report is expected upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Impact on Traffic and Road Toll Figures

In the wake of the accident, traffic is being diverted via Silver City Highway and Sturt Highway, adding a significant two hours to journey times. The incident has starkly highlighted the road safety issue in South Australia, pushing the state’s road toll to 116 for the year – the highest tally since 2010.