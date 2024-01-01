en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Truck Driver Charged in Derailment Case That Claimed Lives of Two Train Drivers in South Australia

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Truck Driver Charged in Derailment Case That Claimed Lives of Two Train Drivers in South Australia

In a tragic turn of events, the tranquility of a Sunday morning was shattered when a Pacific National freight train collided with a truck on the Barrier Highway at Bindarrah, South Australia. The devastating crash claimed the lives of two train drivers from Port Augusta, aged 47 and 57. The 75-year-old Queensland truck driver, involved in the horrific incident, was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

An Accident of Alarming Proportions

The catastrophic collision caused the locomotive to burst into flames and several carriages to derail, leading to a total blockade of the highway. The gravity of the accident called for a coordinated response from the South Australian police, assisted by NSW Police and other emergency services. The highway remains closed, disrupting the steady flow of traffic coming from NSW past Broken Hill into SA.

Investigation and Cleanup Efforts

As the dust settles, cleanup efforts are in full swing with cranes from Port Augusta being mobilized to clear the containers and inspect the damaged road surface. Pacific National, the operator of the freight train, has expressed its commitment to employee safety and is providing support to the bereaved families of the deceased drivers. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has initiated an exhaustive investigation into the accident. The investigation includes examining the level crossing infrastructure, interviewing witnesses, and analyzing operational information. A comprehensive report is expected upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Impact on Traffic and Road Toll Figures

In the wake of the accident, traffic is being diverted via Silver City Highway and Sturt Highway, adding a significant two hours to journey times. The incident has starkly highlighted the road safety issue in South Australia, pushing the state’s road toll to 116 for the year – the highest tally since 2010.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Panic in Taiwan Reveals Larger Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Dramatic Sea Rescue at Bethells Beach: Four Young Men Saved, One in Critical Condition

By Mazhar Abbas

Truck Driver Charged in Catastrophic Freight Train Derailment on Barrier Highway

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Day Fire in Sydney Apartment Leaves Man Critically Injured

By Geeta Pillai

Fire at old Dhaka shop amid New Year celebrations ...
@Accidents · 56 mins
Fire at old Dhaka shop amid New Year celebrations ...
heart comment 0
Fires Taint Xinyu New Year; China Focuses on Safety, Reunification

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fires Taint Xinyu New Year; China Focuses on Safety, Reunification
Justice Sought for Injured Worker Struggling with Mounting Medical Bill

By Israel Ojoko

Justice Sought for Injured Worker Struggling with Mounting Medical Bill
7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Japan: Fires, Destruction, and Ongoing Rescue Operations

By BNN Correspondents

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Japan: Fires, Destruction, and Ongoing Rescue Operations
Pedestrian Trapped Under Vehicle in Homebush West Crash

By Geeta Pillai

Pedestrian Trapped Under Vehicle in Homebush West Crash
Latest Headlines
World News
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
4 mins
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
6 mins
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
8 mins
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
9 mins
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
9 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
15 mins
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
15 mins
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
16 mins
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
17 mins
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
1 hour
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
1 hour
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app