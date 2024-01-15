Tropical Cyclone Forecasted to Intensify Near Cocos (Keeling) Islands

A tropical cyclone is brewing in the Indian Ocean, northwest of the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting it to intensify by Tuesday. The system currently showcases sustained winds near the center of 55 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 85 kilometers per hour. It is located within 30 kilometers of 9.5 degrees South, 92.9 degrees East, roughly 525 kilometers northwest of Cocos Island and 1560 kilometers west southwest of Jakarta. The cyclone is moving west northwest at a speed of 13 kilometers per hour.

The Forecasted Path

As per the Bureau’s best estimates, the cyclone’s movement will veer southward on Wednesday, passing west of the Cocos (Keeling) Islands later in the week. However, the cyclone’s trajectory may deviate over the weekend, potentially moving westward away from the islands.

Potential Impact

Gales with damaging wind gusts reaching 120 kilometers per hour are a possibility by Wednesday night or Thursday. The system’s approach also forecasts increased rainfall and rough seas with moderate northerly swell to the northern side of the islands and the lagoon area by Wednesday.

Uncertainty in Forecasting

The Bureau emphasizes that there is inherent uncertainty in tropical cyclone forecasting. This is depicted by the grey zone on the forecast path, which outlines the range of likely tracks. Land-based communities are urged to pay heed to warnings and watch zones, while mariners are advised to consult coastal waters and high seas warnings for more specific information.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people on France’s Reunion Island have been confined to their homes as authorities issued the highest alert for Cyclone Belal. The cyclone was expected to make a direct hit on the French Indian Ocean island, packing extreme winds. The island’s main airport has suspended flight operations, and French President Emmanuel Macron has urged residents to stay indoors.