Australia

TricorBraun Acquires Plas-Pak WA, Expanding its Footprint in Western Australia

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:22 am EST
Global packaging powerhouse, TricorBraun, has fortified its presence in Western Australia with the acquisition of Plas-Pak WA, a revered distributor and manufacturer of plastic packaging. The Perth-based company, renowned for its extensive array of plastic packaging components, caters to a diverse clientele spanning several industries, including food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical, and industrial sectors in Australia and New Zealand.

A Strategic Expansion

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in TricorBraun’s expansion strategy, following their previous acquisitions of Cormack Packaging in 2021 and PB Packaging in 2022. With the inclusion of Plas-Pak WA into its fold, TricorBraun aims to amplify its commitment to customer service in Western Australia, while simultaneously offering an expanded range of services to its customers.

Sustainable Practices and Innovation

Plas-Pak WA is recognized for its dedication to sustainable manufacturing practices and its affinity for innovation. The company’s unwavering commitment to these values complements TricorBraun’s mission to resolve complex packaging challenges and aids its customers in gaining a competitive edge in the marketplace.

Continuity and Integration

In a move that ensures continuity and seamless integration, all Plas-Pak WA team members will retain their positions under TricorBraun’s leadership. The team will continue to operate from their current location in Malaga, Perth, and the company will henceforth be known as Plas-Pak WA, a TricorBraun company.

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun operates with an impressive team of over 2,000 professionals spanning more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia. With its latest acquisition, the company fortifies its position as a global leader in the packaging industry.

Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

