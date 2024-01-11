Triangle Energy Prepares for Drilling Operations Amid Promising Seismic Data

In the wake of new seismic data, Triangle Energy is primed to embark on drilling operations in the North Perth Basin, a move spurred by the identification of substantial oil and gas reserves. The Bookara 3D seismic survey has unveiled prospective resources of 36 million barrels of oil and 535 billion cubic feet of gas in the company’s L7 block.

Drilling Operations to Underpin Exploration Efforts

The first well, Booth-1, targets the Kingia-High Cliff and Dongara sandstone reservoirs with additional potential in the Cattamarra reservoirs. Following Booth, Triangle Energy plans to drill the Becos oil prospect in its EP437 permit, which has estimated resources ranging from 1 to 21 million barrels of oil.

Riding High on Partnerships and Prospects

The L7 block also includes the MH-2 Updip gas prospect, and other potential drill sites like Huntswell Deep and Mtn Bridge South. Triangle Energy has forged partnerships with Talon Energy, Strike Energy, and New Zealand Oil and Gas, each owning a stake in these ventures.

Exploration in the Face of Impending Gas Shortage

The drilling operations come at a critical juncture as Western Australia grapples with a forecasted gas shortage, with a projected deficit by 2030. The promising exploration data from Triangle has sparked a surge in the company’s share price, with an uptick of over 15%, marking the company’s highest share value since June 2021.