en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Triangle Energy Prepares for Drilling Operations Amid Promising Seismic Data

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Triangle Energy Prepares for Drilling Operations Amid Promising Seismic Data

In the wake of new seismic data, Triangle Energy is primed to embark on drilling operations in the North Perth Basin, a move spurred by the identification of substantial oil and gas reserves. The Bookara 3D seismic survey has unveiled prospective resources of 36 million barrels of oil and 535 billion cubic feet of gas in the company’s L7 block.

Drilling Operations to Underpin Exploration Efforts

The first well, Booth-1, targets the Kingia-High Cliff and Dongara sandstone reservoirs with additional potential in the Cattamarra reservoirs. Following Booth, Triangle Energy plans to drill the Becos oil prospect in its EP437 permit, which has estimated resources ranging from 1 to 21 million barrels of oil.

Riding High on Partnerships and Prospects

The L7 block also includes the MH-2 Updip gas prospect, and other potential drill sites like Huntswell Deep and Mtn Bridge South. Triangle Energy has forged partnerships with Talon Energy, Strike Energy, and New Zealand Oil and Gas, each owning a stake in these ventures.

Exploration in the Face of Impending Gas Shortage

The drilling operations come at a critical juncture as Western Australia grapples with a forecasted gas shortage, with a projected deficit by 2030. The promising exploration data from Triangle has sparked a surge in the company’s share price, with an uptick of over 15%, marking the company’s highest share value since June 2021.

0
Australia Business Energy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
15 mins ago
Asiastar Gears Up to Enter Australian Commercial Vehicle Market with New Electric Vans
Asiastar, a revered Chinese automotive brand, is gearing up to make a grand entrance into the Australian commercial vehicle market with its latest lineup of electric vans. The brand, possessing an illustrious heritage in China, has set its sights on challenging well-established models such as the LDV eDeliver 9 and the Ford E-Transit. With a
Asiastar Gears Up to Enter Australian Commercial Vehicle Market with New Electric Vans
Australian Gaming Giant Aristocrat Takes Legal Action Against Head of Game Design
21 mins ago
Australian Gaming Giant Aristocrat Takes Legal Action Against Head of Game Design
Fatal Head-On Collision in Kemps Creek Adds to NSW Road Toll
22 mins ago
Fatal Head-On Collision in Kemps Creek Adds to NSW Road Toll
Australia to Unveil Clear Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Developments
18 mins ago
Australia to Unveil Clear Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Developments
Avalanche at California Ski Resort Claims a Life: Australians Share Survival Story
19 mins ago
Avalanche at California Ski Resort Claims a Life: Australians Share Survival Story
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
20 mins ago
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
Latest Headlines
World News
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
3 mins
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
4 mins
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
4 mins
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
Sonia Gandhi Declines Ram Temple Invite: A Controversy Unfolds
5 mins
Sonia Gandhi Declines Ram Temple Invite: A Controversy Unfolds
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
7 mins
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
The Unconventional British Approach to Political Power Transitions
7 mins
The Unconventional British Approach to Political Power Transitions
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid, Shaking Up Republican Primary
7 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid, Shaking Up Republican Primary
Benfica vs Rio Ave FC: A Crucial Clash in Primeira Liga
7 mins
Benfica vs Rio Ave FC: A Crucial Clash in Primeira Liga
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Ongoing Legal Saga
8 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Ongoing Legal Saga
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app