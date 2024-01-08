en English
Australia

Trevathan Falls Disfigured: Cyclone Jasper and Heavy Rainfall Alter Queensland’s Beloved Swimming Spot

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
Trevathan Falls Disfigured: Cyclone Jasper and Heavy Rainfall Alter Queensland’s Beloved Swimming Spot

It’s a sight that has left the residents of Cooktown, Queensland, in disbelief. Trevathan Falls, a beloved swimming spot, has undergone a significant transformation following the onslaught of Cyclone Jasper and its ensuing deluge. What was once a deep hole surrounded by diving rocks, is now a shallow pool, buried under two meters of sand and sediment. The extent of the change is so immense that the spot is now barely recognizable to locals.

Before and After: A Dramatic Transformation

Shocked at the metamorphosis, residents have taken to social media to share contrasting images of the site – before and after the cyclone. The dramatic transformation has sparked a flurry of conversations online, with many expressing worry about the future of this popular tourist attraction. The accumulated sediment has turned the once deep swimming hole shallow, prompting warnings to visitors against diving or trekking to the location.

Concerns Over Recovery

While the sediment coverage is a natural occurrence following such weather events, locals are concerned that the recovery could take years. Some speculate a timeline of up to 10 years for Trevathan Falls to regain its former glory. Despite these concerns, a sense of optimism persists among some community members, who believe in the resilience of the creek system and the natural movement of sediment.

Expert Insight

Dr. Annie Lau, a coastal geomorphologist, offers a comprehensive explanation for the changes at Trevathan Falls. According to her, the saturated catchment and slow drainage of groundwater, a condition worsened by the heavy rains, are responsible for the prolonged elevation of water levels. However, she refrains from estimating a recovery timeline, adding an air of uncertainty to the situation.

Irrespective of the timeframe for recovery, the hope remains strong within the community that Trevathan Falls will once again become an attractive swimming spot, drawing locals and tourists alike with its natural beauty.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

