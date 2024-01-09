Treasurer Jim Chalmers Warns of Economic Impact from Australian Floods, Faces Criticism from Senator Matt Canavan

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers has voiced concerns that the recent floods sweeping across the country could significantly affect Australia’s economy. Chalmers’ warning comes amidst declining inflation rates and severe rain and storm activity plaguing various parts of Australia, including far north Queensland, southeastern state, Victoria, South Australia, and NSW.

Chalmers’ Economic Warning

The Treasurer has cautioned that these natural disasters could potentially influence the budget bottom line, and the full impact might not be evident for some time. He believes that the economic repercussions of the flooding and storms, particularly in Queensland and Victoria, would likely ‘weigh’ on the economy in the upcoming months.

Canavan’s Criticism

However, Nationals Senator Matt Canavan has dismissed Chalmers’ apprehensions, accusing him of making up ‘excuses’. Canavan has expressed skepticism towards the idea that these floods could significantly affect the Australian economy. He argues that the Treasurer is using the floods as a smoke screen for any potential economic downturn.

Divide in Opinion

This discrepancy in perspectives reflects a divide among Australian politicians regarding the economic consequences of the floods. While some, like Chalmers, see it as a significant challenge, others, such as Canavan, view it as a less influential factor. Canavan also emphasized the devastating personal impacts of the floods in Victoria and criticized the government’s focus on excuses rather than addressing economic challenges.