Treasurer Jim Chalmers to Review Performance Tests for Australian Super Funds

The Australian superannuation fund performance test, a tool employed to evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of funds, is under scrutiny. Critics argue that it hampers innovation and curtails investment in projects vital for Australia’s future. This is primarily because the test’s stringent benchmark adherence limits the funds’ capacity to venture into emerging arenas such as affordable housing, clean energy, and infrastructure supporting net zero emissions.

Stifling Innovation

The current investment strategy, often termed ‘benchmark hugging,’ pushes funds to merely match the performance of standard indices instead of exploring novel opportunities. The ‘Your Future, Your Super’ framework, which governs these performance tests, is set for a review by Treasurer Jim Chalmers. The aim is to modify the framework in a way that allows super funds to contribute more substantially towards addressing national challenges.

Proposed Improvements

Several proposals are in the pipeline to enhance the performance test. These include exempting sustainable investments from inflexible benchmarking, adopting international benchmarks, prescribing expected returns for sustainable investments, and implementing a z-score methodology for performance assessment adjusted for risk. The objective of these proposed changes is to afford super funds greater flexibility in making impactful investments, while ensuring accountability and safeguarding the interests of their members.

Impact and the Way Forward

Despite the criticism, the performance test has produced some positive outcomes, such as the exit of 17 underperforming funds. This has secured the retirement savings of approximately 1.4 million Australians. However, considering the industry’s maturity, with fund consolidations and fee reductions since the test’s inception, it is suggested that a revision of the test’s strict parameters could be beneficial. This would promote innovation and enable the industry to tackle Australia’s pressing economic and social issues more effectively.