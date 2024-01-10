en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Traumatic Police Incident in Leicestershire Leads to Fatal Dog Shooting

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
Traumatic Police Incident in Leicestershire Leads to Fatal Dog Shooting

A somber pallor hung over Leicestershire as local law enforcement authorities revealed a disturbing incident that led to the fatal shooting of a dog believed to be an XL bully. This unfortunate event was triggered after a female police officer was grievously bitten by the dog, necessitating immediate surgical intervention.

Incident Elicits Trauma and Distress

The report was shared with The West Australian, a local newspaper. According to their disclosure, there had been a prior complaint lodged against the animal, a fact that adds a layer of complexity to an already convoluted situation. The incident has undoubtedly triggered a wave of distress within the community, not only due to the traumatic nature of the event but also the sorrowful loss of a pet.

The Officer’s Ordeal

The unfortunate officer, whose identity remains undisclosed for security reasons, was reportedly assaulted by the dog, leading to significant injuries. The severity of the inflicted wounds required immediate medical attention and subsequent surgeries. The repercussion of this incident has been described as ‘traumatic,’ not only for the officer involved but also for the law enforcement fraternity at large.

Promotion of Digital Subscription

Amidst the disconcerting news, The West Australian took the opportunity to promote its digital subscription service. The comprehensive package offers subscribers access to a vast array of content, inclusive of true crime series, video channels, and podcasts covering news, politics, and current affairs, as well as breaking news across various domains. In addition to the wealth of information, subscribers are also offered exclusive opportunities to win prizes, discounts on entertainment and dining, and access to a rewards program. The newspaper encourages readers to subscribe and join the conversation, offering them a platform to comment on stories and engage in enriching discussions.

0
Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
15 mins ago
Skyrocketing Back-to-School Costs: An Australian Dilemma
As Australian school bells ring in the new academic year, families across the nation are grappling with a daunting financial hurdle. The costs associated with preparing children for school have skyrocketed, with the average expenditure per child now estimated to be around $5000. This represents a drastic increase from previous years, and is placing a
Skyrocketing Back-to-School Costs: An Australian Dilemma
Fatal Police Shooting at New South Wales Medical Clinic Sparks Investigation
28 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at New South Wales Medical Clinic Sparks Investigation
Potential Cyclone Alert: Australia Faces Uncommon Double Threat
31 mins ago
Potential Cyclone Alert: Australia Faces Uncommon Double Threat
ASIC to Adopt Aggressive Litigation Strategy in 2024
15 mins ago
ASIC to Adopt Aggressive Litigation Strategy in 2024
Potential Tropical Cyclone Looms Over Australia's Northern Tropics
23 mins ago
Potential Tropical Cyclone Looms Over Australia's Northern Tropics
Woolworths and Big W Stop Selling Australia Day Merchandise Amidst Societal Debate
26 mins ago
Woolworths and Big W Stop Selling Australia Day Merchandise Amidst Societal Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
9 seconds
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
34 seconds
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
1 min
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
3 mins
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
3 mins
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
4 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
4 mins
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
6 mins
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
6 mins
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app