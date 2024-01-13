en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Trauma Care in Australia: A Study in Resilience and Urgency

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:03 am EST
Trauma Care in Australia: A Study in Resilience and Urgency

In the heart of Australia, the constant buzz of activity at a trauma hospital paints a vivid picture of the relentless pace and pressure associated with such facilities. Amid this flurry, the ring of a phone and the thud of a helicopter’s landing echo the urgency and critical nature of the work being undertaken. At the same time, the commencement of surgery underscores the hospital’s commitment to saving lives and handling severe injuries with precision and speed.

The Faces Behind the Statistics

Behind the nation’s escalating road toll are countless stories of individuals grappling with life-altering injuries. One such patient is a young Argentine man treated by Dr. Kate Martin, a trauma surgeon at the Royal Melbourne Hospital (RMH). The man, a passenger in a high-speed car crash, now contends with broken ribs, a fractured coccyx, spinal fractures, and potential shoulder damage. Another patient, Lachie Reid, was cycling to work when a car struck him, leaving him with a broken arm and fractured spine. In another case, a motorbike accident resulted in a patient with two broken wrists and a broken leg.

Healthcare Services at RMH

As one of Australia’s leading public healthcare providers, RMH offers a gamut of services and clinics, including trauma-informed care workshops and emergency care. The hospital’s mission is to deliver the right treatment at the right time within a safe environment. Additionally, RMH supports patients and their families while offering career and training opportunities for healthcare workers.

The Need for Improved Pediatric Care

A study involving 1019 encounters of emergency medical services (EMS) treated pediatric out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) revealed that 60% of patients experienced at least one severe adverse safety event, with neonates being at increased risk compared to adolescents. The most common severe adverse safety events involved epinephrine administration, vascular access, and ventilation. This study underscores the urgent need to enhance care delivery and training to better serve this vulnerable population.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
14 mins ago
Australian Court Rejects Mudgee Solar Farm Proposal Amid Local Opposition
In a landmark ruling that underscores the tension between renewable energy development and environmental preservation, the Federal Court of Australia has rejected a contentious proposal for a solar farm on the outskirts of Mudgee, a popular tourist destination in Australia. The proposal, which has been a subject of dispute for the past five years, was
Australian Court Rejects Mudgee Solar Farm Proposal Amid Local Opposition
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
26 mins ago
Western Australia Battles Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Decrease in ICU Admissions
Australian Political Landscape to be Shaped by Dunkley By-election
27 mins ago
Australian Political Landscape to be Shaped by Dunkley By-election
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
17 mins ago
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
18 mins ago
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
Violent Assault on E-Scooter Rider Leaves Man with Broken Jaw
25 mins ago
Violent Assault on E-Scooter Rider Leaves Man with Broken Jaw
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration Draws Near-Capacity Crowd
3 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration Draws Near-Capacity Crowd
Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear
4 mins
Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear
Representative Justin Jones Removed from Key Committee Amid School Voucher Program Controversy
5 mins
Representative Justin Jones Removed from Key Committee Amid School Voucher Program Controversy
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
6 mins
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
6 mins
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada
7 mins
Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
7 mins
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
Akram Afif: Balancing Personal Ambition and National Loyalty in Qatari Football
7 mins
Akram Afif: Balancing Personal Ambition and National Loyalty in Qatari Football
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
47 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app