Tragic UTV Accident Claims Children’s Lives in Peria

In a heartbreaking incident on Fern Flat Road, Peria, two young lives were abruptly extinguished. Sonny, a six-year-old from Perth, and Eddie, a four-year-old from Auckland, were holidaying at their grandmother’s farm when the unimaginable transpired. The two children were among six individuals riding a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) when it collided with an uncovered boulder. The impact sent the vehicle crashing into an 11-meter deep water hole at Waikainga Stream, a beloved local swimming hole flanked by a road with a 6-meter sheer drop into the water.

Investigation Underway

Local authorities are diligently working to uncover the circumstances that led to this tragedy. The Far North Mayor, Moko Tepania, has pledged the council’s commitment to assisting the police and other agencies in their investigation. The Mayor and the council are deeply affected by the accident and ready to offer support to the bereaved families. The Council will also undertake its own investigation, focusing primarily on road safety conditions in the vicinity of the accident.

Global Outpour of Support

In the wake of this devastating loss, support has been pouring in from across the globe. A GoFundMe page, set up to raise funds for funeral costs and repatriation of the young victims, has already collected over $87,000. The family and friends of the two boys are grappling with their grief, finding some solace in the widespread support.

Emphasizing Safety

This tragedy underscores the importance of safety precautions when enjoying leisure activities. The Mayor has stated that the roading staff will follow any immediate recommendations from the Police to ensure that Fern Flat Road is rendered safe for future use. It is a stark reminder that while the district is a popular holiday destination, extra care is always crucial to prevent such heartrending incidents.