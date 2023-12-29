Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

A fatal, multi-vehicle collision on the Great Western Highway at Wallerawang has claimed two lives and left approximately a dozen people injured. The catastrophic accident occurred around 12:50 pm on December 29 and involved five vehicles. The crash site, located 15km north of Lithgow, NSW, has been promptly sealed off by authorities as a crime scene.

Emergency Response

Emergency services, including paramedics, were swiftly dispatched to the scene. Among the injured, three children and two adults were severely hurt. All victims are currently receiving medical attention. Some critical cases have been airlifted to nearby hospitals for immediate treatment.

Investigation Underway

The New South Wales Police have launched an investigation into the incident to unravel the circumstances leading to the tragic accident. Specialized police units focusing on crash investigations are expected to conduct further inquiries. The highway will remain closed in both directions for an extended period to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

Impact on Traffic and Local Community

Motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the affected area. The incident has left a deep impact on the community, particularly given its occurrence during the holiday season. Local officials and police are urging drivers to exercise caution and prioritize safety while on the road.

This unfortunate incident has cast a shadow on the holiday season, reminding us of the importance of road safety. As the investigation progresses, more details about the accident are expected to be revealed. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

