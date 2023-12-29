en English
Accidents

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Collision on Great Western Highway Results in Two Fatalities

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:30 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:18 am EST
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Collision on Great Western Highway Results in Two Fatalities

In a tragic turn of events, a multi-vehicle collision occurred along the Great Western Highway near Lithgow, resulting in two fatalities and a dozen injuries. The accident took place in Wallerawang, approximately 15 kilometers north of Lithgow, at around 12:50 pm on a Friday.

Emergency Response

Following the reports of the crash involving five vehicles, emergency services, including paramedics, promptly arrived at the scene. The New South Wales Police confirmed the deaths and are currently tending to those injured. As part of their response, a crime scene was established and the highway was immediately shut in both directions.

(Also Read: Fatal Highway Collision Claims Three Lives, Highlights Road Safety Concerns)

The Aftermath

As the repercussions of the incident began to unfold, authorities anticipated the closure of the Great Western Highway to last for an extended period. Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes to bypass the affected area. The crash, involving five vehicles, occurred just before 1 pm and has led to the highway becoming a crime scene for investigation.

(Also Read: Road Accidents Surge in Bolivia, Especially in Santa Cruz)

Continuing Investigations

Police units specializing in crash investigations are expected on the scene to conduct further inquiries. The incident, which cast a somber shadow over the holiday season, has left the community in shock and mourning. Updates on the situation will be shared in a news broadcast at 6 pm, as the search for answers continues.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

