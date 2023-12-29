Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

A tragic multi-vehicle accident on the Great Western Highway in Wallerawang, New South Wales, has claimed two lives and left 15 injured, bringing a chilling note to the end of the year. The collision, involving five cars, occurred around 12:50 pm, roughly 15 kilometers north of Lithgow. The tragedy has resulted in a significant increase in the New South Wales road death toll for 2023, which now stands at 349, a stark 70 more compared to the same period last year.

Children Among Those Critically Injured

Among the injured are four children, including a nine-year-old girl with serious head trauma and a toddler, both of whom were airlifted to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead. The condition of these children is critical, highlighting the severity of the accident. In addition to the children, three adults were also flown to hospitals in Westmead, Orange, and Newcastle, with the remaining casualties transported by ambulance.

Swift Response by Emergency Services

Over 80 emergency service workers, including paramedics, firefighters, and volunteers, responded swiftly to the incident. Their quick reactions and professional handling of such a catastrophic event prevented further fatalities. As it stands, the Great Western Highway has been closed in both directions, causing significant disruptions.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident. Early reports suggest that one vehicle may have veered into the opposite lane, prompting the fatal collision. An appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage has been made to help piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident. The highway is expected to remain a crime scene for a significant period as the investigation unfolds.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, local officials and the Blue Mountains Mayor have expressed their condolences to the families affected. The incident has served as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety, particularly during the holiday season.