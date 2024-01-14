en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Tragic Loss of Rising Surf Star Logan Steinwede: A Family’s Grief and Message

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
Tragic Loss of Rising Surf Star Logan Steinwede: A Family’s Grief and Message

The world of surfing is grieving the loss of a rising star, Logan Steinwede, who tragically ended his own life on November 6. At only 20 years of age, Logan was on the cusp of a professional surfing career. The news came as a profound shock to his family, who were devastated by his sudden and unexpected passing.

Unseen Struggles

Logan’s suicide note, filled with expressions of love and melancholy, left his family grappling with their shock and grief. His mother, Karina Foran, and his uncle, well-known psychologist and parenting expert Dr. Justin Coulson, were particularly blindsided by his death. Coulson, who co-hosts Channel Nine’s ‘Parental Guidance’ show, described Logan as a ‘super happy kid’ who was adored by his family and had a deep passion for surfing.

Family’s Grief and Message

The news of Logan’s death was first discovered by his grandparents and subsequently shared with his mother, who was in Melbourne at the time. Foran, a mother of six and stepmother to two, expressed her profound grief and stated that she would willingly trade her own life for her son’s. In the aftermath of Logan’s death, the family has emphasized the importance of being supportive and kind to those around us.

Prevalence of Suicide and a Call for Compassion

Coulson, while acknowledging the absence of clear triggers for Logan’s actions, cautioned against the constant search for reasons, stating it’s not helpful. Instead, he pointed out the alarming prevalence of suicide in Australia, particularly among men. He urged people to foster social connections, emphasizing the importance of such ties in reducing the risk of suicide. Coulson also encouraged people to honor the lives of lost loved ones with the right words, rather than resorting to the phrase ‘there are no words.’

The family, while continuing to grapple with their loss, sends a message to others battling with suicidal thoughts: Seek help, share your feelings, and remember that you are not alone.

0
Australia Health Mental Health Crisis
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
5 mins ago
End of an Era: Shaun Marsh Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket
In a solemn announcement, Shaun Marsh, a seasoned player for the Melbourne Renegades, declared his retirement from professional cricket. Marsh’s final performance took place against the Thunder at Sydney Showground in a Big Bash League match on Wednesday evening, marking the end of an illustrious career that has spanned over a decade. Gratitude for a
End of an Era: Shaun Marsh Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket
Federal Call for Brisbane Airport Transport Overhaul as Olympics Loom
9 mins ago
Federal Call for Brisbane Airport Transport Overhaul as Olympics Loom
Tragic Car Crash in Echuca Claims One Life, Leaves Three Fighting for Life
10 mins ago
Tragic Car Crash in Echuca Claims One Life, Leaves Three Fighting for Life
BAFTA Tea Party: A Gathering of Stars and Predictions
6 mins ago
BAFTA Tea Party: A Gathering of Stars and Predictions
Western Australia's COVID-19 Impact and The West Australian's Digital Push in 2024
8 mins ago
Western Australia's COVID-19 Impact and The West Australian's Digital Push in 2024
Sumit Nagal: A Melbourne Adventure Beyond the Australian Open
9 mins ago
Sumit Nagal: A Melbourne Adventure Beyond the Australian Open
Latest Headlines
World News
New England Boat Show Ends on a High, Sets New Records
7 seconds
New England Boat Show Ends on a High, Sets New Records
A Wave of Change: Cottonwood Community Navigates Significant Developments
7 seconds
A Wave of Change: Cottonwood Community Navigates Significant Developments
Reece Hunt's Natural Hat Trick Propels Minnesota Duluth to Decisive Victory
14 seconds
Reece Hunt's Natural Hat Trick Propels Minnesota Duluth to Decisive Victory
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
29 seconds
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament
34 seconds
Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament
Rafael Nadal Out of Australian Open; Carlos Alcaraz Steps into Spotlight
42 seconds
Rafael Nadal Out of Australian Open; Carlos Alcaraz Steps into Spotlight
Squirtle's Saxophone Solo Inspires Winnipeg Jets to Victory
47 seconds
Squirtle's Saxophone Solo Inspires Winnipeg Jets to Victory
Joris Boeman Breaks Records at Western Reserve Conference Meet
1 min
Joris Boeman Breaks Records at Western Reserve Conference Meet
Aiken Provides Unique Glimpse into Horse Racing with 'Backstretch Experience' Tour
1 min
Aiken Provides Unique Glimpse into Horse Racing with 'Backstretch Experience' Tour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
24 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
39 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
53 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
57 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app