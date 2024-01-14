Tragic Loss of Rising Surf Star Logan Steinwede: A Family’s Grief and Message

The world of surfing is grieving the loss of a rising star, Logan Steinwede, who tragically ended his own life on November 6. At only 20 years of age, Logan was on the cusp of a professional surfing career. The news came as a profound shock to his family, who were devastated by his sudden and unexpected passing.

Unseen Struggles

Logan’s suicide note, filled with expressions of love and melancholy, left his family grappling with their shock and grief. His mother, Karina Foran, and his uncle, well-known psychologist and parenting expert Dr. Justin Coulson, were particularly blindsided by his death. Coulson, who co-hosts Channel Nine’s ‘Parental Guidance’ show, described Logan as a ‘super happy kid’ who was adored by his family and had a deep passion for surfing.

Family’s Grief and Message

The news of Logan’s death was first discovered by his grandparents and subsequently shared with his mother, who was in Melbourne at the time. Foran, a mother of six and stepmother to two, expressed her profound grief and stated that she would willingly trade her own life for her son’s. In the aftermath of Logan’s death, the family has emphasized the importance of being supportive and kind to those around us.

Prevalence of Suicide and a Call for Compassion

Coulson, while acknowledging the absence of clear triggers for Logan’s actions, cautioned against the constant search for reasons, stating it’s not helpful. Instead, he pointed out the alarming prevalence of suicide in Australia, particularly among men. He urged people to foster social connections, emphasizing the importance of such ties in reducing the risk of suicide. Coulson also encouraged people to honor the lives of lost loved ones with the right words, rather than resorting to the phrase ‘there are no words.’

The family, while continuing to grapple with their loss, sends a message to others battling with suicidal thoughts: Seek help, share your feelings, and remember that you are not alone.