Tragic Light Plane Crash Claims Two Lives in Queensland’s Scenic Rim Region

A tragic incident unfolded in Queensland’s Scenic Rim Region as a light plane crash claimed the lives of two men. The accident occurred in the afternoon and was reported by 9News. The victims, aged 69 and 82, were found deceased following the crash near Dugandan, close to Boonah.

Crash Details and Investigation

The small plane had taken off from Boonah airfield and was expected to return to the same location. The plane, unfortunately, crashed near a golf course filled with players. Emergency services were alerted just before midday to Dugandan, about an hour south-west of Brisbane. As of 3.30pm, emergency services were still at the scene, investigating the crash and trying to understand its cause.

The forensic crash unit is collaborating with Recreational Aviation Australia officials to investigate the incident. The pilot appeared to have been attempting to land at Boonah Airfield when the plane crashed, leading to the unfortunate demise of the two men onboard. The identities of the individuals involved have not yet been disclosed.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau’s Involvement

The incident has been reported to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which is following the investigation. The crash is the second light aircraft accident in Queensland this year, the cause of which is yet to be determined. The tragic incident has left a grim mark on the Scenic Rim region, particularly on the regional Queensland golf club, where the plane crashed at the entrance.