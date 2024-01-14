en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Light Plane Crash Claims Two Lives in Queensland’s Scenic Rim Region

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Tragic Light Plane Crash Claims Two Lives in Queensland’s Scenic Rim Region

A tragic incident unfolded in Queensland’s Scenic Rim Region as a light plane crash claimed the lives of two men. The accident occurred in the afternoon and was reported by 9News. The victims, aged 69 and 82, were found deceased following the crash near Dugandan, close to Boonah.

Crash Details and Investigation

The small plane had taken off from Boonah airfield and was expected to return to the same location. The plane, unfortunately, crashed near a golf course filled with players. Emergency services were alerted just before midday to Dugandan, about an hour south-west of Brisbane. As of 3.30pm, emergency services were still at the scene, investigating the crash and trying to understand its cause.

The forensic crash unit is collaborating with Recreational Aviation Australia officials to investigate the incident. The pilot appeared to have been attempting to land at Boonah Airfield when the plane crashed, leading to the unfortunate demise of the two men onboard. The identities of the individuals involved have not yet been disclosed.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau’s Involvement

The incident has been reported to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which is following the investigation. The crash is the second light aircraft accident in Queensland this year, the cause of which is yet to be determined. The tragic incident has left a grim mark on the Scenic Rim region, particularly on the regional Queensland golf club, where the plane crashed at the entrance.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
11 mins ago
Mystery Car Plunge in Malaysia Sparks Global Attention
On a regular day in the seemingly tranquil suburbs of Setia Alam, Malaysia, the quiet was abruptly shattered when a vehicle reportedly plunged from the second floor of a building, leaving a man injured. This incident, which occurred in Shah Alam, Malaysia, rapidly caught fire on social media, with users sharing information and engaging in
Mystery Car Plunge in Malaysia Sparks Global Attention
NTSB Opens Investigation Into Fatal Crashes Involving Florida's Brightline Trains
2 hours ago
NTSB Opens Investigation Into Fatal Crashes Involving Florida's Brightline Trains
House Fire Fueled by Gas Leak Causes Complete Loss in Cincinnati's Winton Hills
2 hours ago
House Fire Fueled by Gas Leak Causes Complete Loss in Cincinnati's Winton Hills
Hannaford Tractor Trailer Crash: Swift Response, Lingering Questions
28 mins ago
Hannaford Tractor Trailer Crash: Swift Response, Lingering Questions
Bantwal MLA Injured in Hit-and-Run: Case Registered Against Driver
30 mins ago
Bantwal MLA Injured in Hit-and-Run: Case Registered Against Driver
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali
32 mins ago
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali
Latest Headlines
World News
Manavjit Singh Sandhu Alleges Bias After Equipment Failure in Kuwait: An Olympic Spot at Stake?
32 seconds
Manavjit Singh Sandhu Alleges Bias After Equipment Failure in Kuwait: An Olympic Spot at Stake?
Unraveling the Secret Behind India U-19 Cricket Team's Consistent Success
55 seconds
Unraveling the Secret Behind India U-19 Cricket Team's Consistent Success
Dane Sweeny: An Emerging Talent in Professional Tennis
3 mins
Dane Sweeny: An Emerging Talent in Professional Tennis
Burnley Secures Chelsea's David Datro Fofana on Loan Amidst Relegation Battle
3 mins
Burnley Secures Chelsea's David Datro Fofana on Loan Amidst Relegation Battle
Rishi Sunak: A Prime Target of Twitter Fact-Checking
5 mins
Rishi Sunak: A Prime Target of Twitter Fact-Checking
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement, Leaving a Lasting Legacy in Cricket
6 mins
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement, Leaving a Lasting Legacy in Cricket
Northwest Iowa: A Decisive Battleground for Trump and DeSantis in GOP Caucuses
7 mins
Northwest Iowa: A Decisive Battleground for Trump and DeSantis in GOP Caucuses
FEPA: A Groundbreaking Move in the U.S. Anti-Bribery Efforts
8 mins
FEPA: A Groundbreaking Move in the U.S. Anti-Bribery Efforts
Glial Cells in Enteric Nervous System: Unveiling Their Vital Roles
8 mins
Glial Cells in Enteric Nervous System: Unveiling Their Vital Roles
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
57 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app