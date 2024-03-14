Tragic Landslide in Bali Claims Lives of Australian Woman and Dutch Partner at Villa

In a devastating incident on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, an Australian woman and her Dutch partner lost their lives when a mudslide, triggered by heavy rain and strong winds, crushed their villa. Identified as Angelina Smith and Luciano Kross, the couple was caught in the disaster early on Thursday morning, believed to be asleep at the time. This tragedy has cast a shadow over the picturesque village of Jatiluwih, renowned for its UNESCO World Heritage-listed rice terraces.

Unexpected Disaster Strikes

The couple's serene mountain getaway turned fatal when a hillside behind their accommodation succumbed to the elements around 6am local time. Despite being warned by a local about the adverse weather conditions and a power outage, Smith and Kross decided to stay at the Yeh Baat villa, only for it to be destroyed hours later. Their demise underscores the unpredictable nature of natural disasters in regions prone to heavy rains.

Remembering the Victims

Angelina Smith, originally from Melbourne and a permanent resident of the United States, was known for her online "Blue Lotus Apprenticeship" program, focusing on meditation and mystic healing. Luciano Kross, a former massage therapist and holistic medicine tutor, shared his last moments on social media, unaware of the tragedy that would follow. Their loss has resonated deeply within the communities they touched, from Bali to the United States and Australia.

Community and International Response

As the village of Jatiluwih mourns, the global community has extended its condolences, with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade offering support to Smith's family. This incident has prompted a reflection on the safety measures in place for tourists and residents in areas susceptible to landslides, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness and preparedness against such calamities.

The loss of Angelina Smith and Luciano Kross in such tragic circumstances is a poignant reminder of nature's power and the importance of heeding local advice during adverse weather conditions. Their stories, though ended prematurely, will continue to inspire those who knew them and serve as a cautionary tale for travelers seeking solace in nature's beauty.