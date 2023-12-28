en English
Accidents

Tragic Kayaking Incident Off Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula Claims Life

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:35 am EST
Tragic Kayaking Incident Off Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula Claims Life

In a tragic incident off Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, a man was found dead near Rosebud, marking yet another fatal accident in Australian waters. The man, on an inflatable kayak, faced difficulties approximately 300-800 meters off the coast, triggering an immediate search operation.

A Distress Call on the Peninsula

Emergency services received reports of the kayaker struggling on the afternoon of Thursday. The call was made just after 3:30 pm, indicating a man in distress offshore from the Rosebud Pier. Witnesses saw him go into the water, prompting an immediate response.

Efforts in Vain

Despite the quick response and extensive search, the man was found deceased around 5:30 pm. The search operation, which lasted for about two hours, ended in despair as emergency services pulled the man’s body from the water.

Summer Holiday Location Turns Tragic

The Mornington Peninsula, where Rosebud is located, is a popular summer holiday spot. Known for housing some of Melbourne’s nearest surf beaches, this incident adds a somber tone to its otherwise cheerful atmosphere. The police are set to prepare a report on the man’s death for the coroner.

This incident is one in a series of fatal accidents that have marred the festive season, with a significant number of people drowning around the nation since the start of December. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of water safety, particularly during the holiday season.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

