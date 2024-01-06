en English
Accidents

Tragic Incident at Lake Burrendong: One-year-old Child Run Over by Utility Vehicle

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
Tragic Incident at Lake Burrendong: One-year-old Child Run Over by Utility Vehicle

In a heartrending incident at a holiday park by Lake Burrendong, southeast of Dubbo in central New South Wales, a one-year-old child’s life was tragically cut short after being run over by a utility vehicle (ute). This shocking event unfolded on Fashions Mount Road, jolting the peaceful Saturday morning shortly after 11 am.

The Emergency Response

Upon receiving the distress call, emergency services swung into action without delay. NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived at the scene, providing immediate assessment and care to the infant. In a race against time, the child was airlifted to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, a renowned pediatric care facility that was the child’s best hope for survival.

A Battle Lost Too Soon

Despite the swift response and dedicated efforts of the medical team, the infant’s injuries proved too severe. A spokesperson from the NSW Police made the somber announcement that the child had succumbed to the injuries and passed away in the hospital. The loss of such a young life sent waves of sorrow across the community.

Investigation Underway

In the aftermath of this tragic event, NSW Police have set up a crime scene. Authorities are fervently working to unravel the circumstances surrounding this incident. Their investigation aims to piece together what led to the child’s untimely death, a puzzle whose solution might prevent such tragedies in the future.

Accidents Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

