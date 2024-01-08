en English
Australia

Tragic House Fire in Hobart: A Murder Case Unfolds

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:11 pm EST
Tragic House Fire in Hobart: A Murder Case Unfolds

In a tragic incident on the morning of Friday, January 5th, 39-year-old mother-of-two, Alison Robinson, was found dead in her burnt home in Glenorchy, north of Hobart. Alison’s body was discovered by fire crews as they responded to a burning residence on Sanders Street. The case is being treated by authorities as murder.

Man Charged with Murder

David Evans, a 40-year-old man from New Town, is now a prime suspect in the case. Evans stands accused of brutally murdering Alison, setting her house on fire, and subsequently stealing and torching a blue Mazda 6. The vehicle was later discovered aflame in North Hobart, prompting the establishment of a second crime scene.

A Family in Grief

Nicole Robinson, Alison’s sister, has described Alison as a ‘kind soul’ who, despite enduring a significant amount of domestic violence, always found the strength to help others. Taking to social media, Nicole expressed her profound grief and made a vow to seek justice for her sister.

Court Appearance and Witness Appeal

Evans was arrested on the afternoon of the crime and is now facing charges of murder, arson, motor vehicle theft, and unlawfully setting fire to property. His brief appearance in the Hobart Magistrates Court took place on Monday. Tasmanian Police are urging witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward. They are especially interested in any sightings or footage of a person wearing dark clothing, carrying a backpack, and possibly riding a light-colored mountain bike in the area between North Hobart and New Town on the morning of the incident. Crime Stoppers Tasmania is also open to anonymous tips.

Australia Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

