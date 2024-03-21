Tragic Hit-and-Run: Tradesman Fatally Strikes Pedestrian, Attempts to Evade Responsibility

Early Thursday morning, in a quiet Brisbane suburb, a tragic incident unfolded at the intersection of Kittyhawk Drive and Murphy Road in Chermside, claiming the life of a 72-year-old man. A gold Honda CR-V, driven by a 35-year-old tradesman from Joyner, allegedly failed to heed a red traffic signal, striking the elderly pedestrian as he attempted to cross. The aftermath saw the driver in a state of panic, leading him to make a series of drastic decisions that would further complicate the situation.

Immediate Aftermath and Police Investigation

Detective Acting Inspector Ken Rogers disclosed during a media briefing that the driver, in a state of shock, attempted to evade the consequences of his actions. Allegedly, he drove around briefly before deciding to burn the vehicle in Wavell Heights, a nearby suburb, and then, in an almost unbelievable turn of events, proceeded to his workplace as if nothing had happened. The burnt-out remains of the vehicle were later discovered by investigators, leading to the driver's arrest at a property in Geebung. Charged with dangerous driving causing death, leaving the scene without obtaining help, and arson, the tradesman's actions post-incident have been a focal point of police inquiries.

Community and Legal Response

The community has been left in shock by the callous nature of the hit-and-run, prompting a broader discussion on road safety and the responsibilities of drivers. The elderly man's family, grappling with the sudden loss, were notified by authorities, who described them as "still trying to take it all in." The tradesman's remorse, as noted by Detective Rogers, does little to assuage the grief and outrage felt by the community and the victim's family. As the case moves to the Brisbane Magistrates Court, it serves as a harrowing reminder of the devastating impact of reckless driving and the importance of accountability.

Call to the Public

In the wake of the incident, investigators continue to piece together the events leading up to and following the tragic collision. The use of an accelerant to burn the vehicle has been a particular point of interest, with Rogers noting the tradesman's occupation as a potential factor. Authorities are appealing to the public for witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage of the area around the time of the incident to come forward. This call underscores the ongoing efforts to fully understand the circumstances of the hit-and-run and to ensure justice for the victim and his family.