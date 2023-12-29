en English
Accidents

Tragic Five-Vehicle Crash Claims Two Lives on Great Western Highway

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:02 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:18 am EST
Tragic Five-Vehicle Crash Claims Two Lives on Great Western Highway

In a tragic incident that took place on the Great Western Highway at Wallerawang, two individuals lost their lives in a five-vehicle crash. Several others, a dozen to be precise, are undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during the collision. Authorities have cordoned off the area, treating it as a crime scene to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident.

Details of the Collision

The accident occurred just before 1pm, involving five vehicles and causing an immediate closure of the highway in both directions. The stretch of road, about 15km north of Lithgow in New South Wales, has since been the focus of intensive investigation efforts. The NSW Police issued a statement confirming the fatalities and indicating that the highway would continue to serve as a crime scene for an extended period.

(Also Read: Fatal Highway Collision Claims Three Lives, Highlights Road Safety Concerns)

Emergency Response

Emergency services, traffic crews, and a medical helicopter rushed to the scene, initiating immediate rescue operations. Approximately a dozen individuals are being treated for a range of injuries, underscoring the severity of the incident. Motorists have been urged to avoid the area to facilitate smooth operations.

(Also Read: Road Accidents Surge in Bolivia, Especially in Santa Cruz)

Implications of the Incident

This devastating crash on the Great Western Highway not only claimed two lives but also cast a somber shadow over the holiday season. The full extent of the trauma inflicted on the survivors and their families is yet to be ascertained. As the investigation proceeds, updates on the situation are expected to be shared in a news broadcast set for 6 pm.

Accidents Australia Crime World
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

