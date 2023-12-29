Tragic Five-Vehicle Crash Claims Two Lives on Great Western Highway

In a tragic incident that took place on the Great Western Highway at Wallerawang, two individuals lost their lives in a five-vehicle crash. Several others, a dozen to be precise, are undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during the collision. Authorities have cordoned off the area, treating it as a crime scene to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident.

Details of the Collision

The accident occurred just before 1pm, involving five vehicles and causing an immediate closure of the highway in both directions. The stretch of road, about 15km north of Lithgow in New South Wales, has since been the focus of intensive investigation efforts. The NSW Police issued a statement confirming the fatalities and indicating that the highway would continue to serve as a crime scene for an extended period.

Emergency Response

Emergency services, traffic crews, and a medical helicopter rushed to the scene, initiating immediate rescue operations. Approximately a dozen individuals are being treated for a range of injuries, underscoring the severity of the incident. Motorists have been urged to avoid the area to facilitate smooth operations.

Implications of the Incident

This devastating crash on the Great Western Highway not only claimed two lives but also cast a somber shadow over the holiday season. The full extent of the trauma inflicted on the survivors and their families is yet to be ascertained. As the investigation proceeds, updates on the situation are expected to be shared in a news broadcast set for 6 pm.

