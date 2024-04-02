Tragic End in Sydney: University Student Liqun Pan Stabbed by Boyfriend, Father Shares Grief

In a heart-wrenching case that has captured the attention of Sydney and beyond, 19-year-old university student Liqun Pan's life was tragically cut short when she was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Weijie He, in their Wolli Creek apartment. The incident, which occurred on June 28, 2020, not only ended Pan's dreams and aspirations but also left a family grappling with an immense loss that words can hardly convey. Pan's father, during a Supreme Court sentence hearing, expressed the profound grief and void left by his daughter's untimely demise.

Advertisment

A Family's Heartache and a Father's Testimony

Zee Whu, the grief-stricken father of Liqun Pan, shared his anguish through a victim impact statement read in court, painting a picture of a bright and caring daughter whose life was brimming with potential. Pan, the eldest of four children, had left her rural village in Guangdong, China, with dreams of studying in Australia. Her journey, supported by her parents who come from generations of farmers, was tragically cut short in a senseless act of violence that has since left her family shattered. The emotional testimony highlighted not just the loss of life but the obliteration of hope and happiness from a family that once celebrated each Chinese New Year with joy and togetherness.

Legal Proceedings and Mental Health Scrutiny

The court has been presented with evidence pointing towards Weijie He's mental state at the time of the murder, with his legal team arguing for a lesser sentence due to severe mental impairment. Reports of He's use of nitrous oxide and his subsequent seven-month coma following a fall (or jump) from the fourth floor of their apartment complex add layers of complexity to the case. Medical professionals have provided conflicting views on whether <a href="https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/this-student-was-killed-by-her-partner-before-he-fell-four-floors-and-spent-months-in-a-coma-now-he-s-facing-justice-20240402-p5fgp2.html