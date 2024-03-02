Tragic Encounter: 73-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies after Colliding with Kangaroo in Flinders Ranges

A 73-year-old motorcyclist from Alice Springs has tragically lost his life in a collision involving a kangaroo and a tree in South Australia's scenic Flinders Ranges, marking the 16th road fatality in the state this year. SA Police, responding to the incident on Flinders Ranges Way, 40 kilometres north of Hawker, confirmed the man's death at the scene around 9:30 am.

Immediate Response and Investigation

Following the fatal accident, Major Crash officers were dispatched to the site to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragedy. In light of the ongoing probe, extensive road closures have been implemented in the area. Flinders Ranges Way is closed to northbound traffic beyond Rawnsley Park Station, directing vehicles towards alternative routes via the Outback Highway and Parachilna Gorge Road to ensure public safety and facilitate the investigation process.

Impact on Local Traffic and Alternate Routes

Motorists intending to travel from Hawker to Wilpena Pound or beyond are advised to take a detour through the Outback Highway and Parachilna Gorge Road. Similarly, travellers heading south on Flinders Ranges Way, north of Rawnsley Park, will need to navigate the detour, highlighting the need for heightened awareness and caution among drivers in the region during this period.

Community and Road Safety Reflections

This incident serves as a somber reminder of the unpredictable nature of road travel, especially in areas where wildlife is prevalent. The community and road users are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines to prevent similar tragedies. As investigations continue, the focus on road safety and wildlife awareness becomes increasingly important, not only for the immediate community but for all South Australians.