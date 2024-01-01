en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Drowning of Two Young Children in Swan River Shocks Burswood Community

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Tragic Drowning of Two Young Children in Swan River Shocks Burswood Community

In a devastating incident that has gripped the community of Burswood, Western Australia, two young children tragically drowned in the Swan River on New Year’s Eve. The children, a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl from distinct families, were found unresponsive in the water late Sunday afternoon, just past 5 pm. Despite exhaustive rescue attempts and CPR by members of the public and emergency crews, the children could not be revived, marking a somber end to the year for their families and the community at large.

The Unfolding of the Tragedy

The children, who were acquainted with each other, were found floating in the river near the Perth Stadium. Eyewitnesses pulled them out of the water and initiated CPR until St John WA emergency crews arrived. The children were then urgently transported to Perth Children’s Hospital, where they were, unfortunately, pronounced dead. The children’s mother, who had been at the scene, witnessed the resuscitation efforts, adding another layer of distress to an already heartrending situation.

Community and Investigation

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Burswood community, with parents and community members visiting the river to pay their respects and express their grief over the incident. The tragedy has also raised questions about the circumstances that led to the children ending up in the river, and an official investigation is now underway. The Coronial Investigation Squad has taken charge of the case, with a report to be prepared for the coroner.

The Aftermath

As the community reels from the shock of this tragic event, they unite in their shared grief and extend their condolences to the families affected. The loss of two young lives in such a tragic manner underscores the importance of water safety awareness. As the investigation continues, the community awaits answers about the circumstances that led to this heartbreaking incident on New Year’s Eve.

0
Accidents Australia World
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Fires in Xinyu: A Stark Reminder Amid China's Festive Celebrations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Justice Sought for Injured Worker Struggling with Mounting Medical Bill

By Israel Ojoko

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Japan: Fires, Destruction, and Ongoing Rescue Operations

By BNN Correspondents

Pedestrian Trapped Under Vehicle in Homebush West Crash

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Vehicle Plows into Crowd Near Madison Square G ...
@Accidents · 57 mins
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Vehicle Plows into Crowd Near Madison Square G ...
heart comment 0
Holiday Heroes: First Responders Rescue Family on Christmas Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Holiday Heroes: First Responders Rescue Family on Christmas Eve
A New Year’s Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal

By BNN Correspondents

A New Year's Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal
Fatal Car Accident in Nepalgunj, Banke Claims Two Lives

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Car Accident in Nepalgunj, Banke Claims Two Lives
Tragedy at Swan River: Two Young Children Drown Near Burswood

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy at Swan River: Two Young Children Drown Near Burswood
Latest Headlines
World News
Bradley Beal's Resilience and Novak Djokovic's Dominance: A Panorama of Sporting Excellence
24 seconds
Bradley Beal's Resilience and Novak Djokovic's Dominance: A Panorama of Sporting Excellence
Nomination Troubles: RO Rejects Sheikh Rashid's Papers for NA-56 and Nephew's for NA-57, Objections Revealed
1 min
Nomination Troubles: RO Rejects Sheikh Rashid's Papers for NA-56 and Nephew's for NA-57, Objections Revealed
Anticipated Malherbe-Fouche Duo Expected to Play Together in Stormers' 2023/24 Season
1 min
Anticipated Malherbe-Fouche Duo Expected to Play Together in Stormers' 2023/24 Season
Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict
2 mins
Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
6 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
8 mins
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
Packers' Playoff Destiny in Their Own Hands as Epstein's Court Documents Stir Public Interest
8 mins
Packers' Playoff Destiny in Their Own Hands as Epstein's Court Documents Stir Public Interest
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
10 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid China's Warnings
10 mins
Taiwan's Upcoming Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy Amid China's Warnings
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
6 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
10 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
28 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
42 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
57 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app