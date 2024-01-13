Tragic Driveway Incident in Toongabbie Claims Life of Child, Rishwika Salibindla

In a tragic turn of events, a one-year-old girl, Rishwika Salibindla, was fatally struck by an Audi 4WD in her family’s driveway in Toongabbie, Sydney. The incident, which occurred on a Friday afternoon, has left the family devastated and the local community in shock.

The Incident

The vehicle was driven by a 41-year-old man, who was subsequently taken to the hospital for mandatory testing. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by the police, who have since established a crime scene at the family’s residence on Edna Avenue.

Community Response

In response to the tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to support the family with funeral costs and memorial services for young Rishwika. The shocking incident has also sparked a wider discussion about the need for additional safety measures to prevent such accidents involving small children and vehicles. Christine Erskine, the executive officer of Kidsafe, has highlighted this urgent necessity.

Looking Forward

As the investigation continues, the family, community, and indeed the nation mourn the untimely loss of Rishwika Salibindla. This heartbreaking incident serves as a painful reminder of the importance of vehicle safety, particularly in residential areas with children.