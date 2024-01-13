en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Driveway Incident in Toongabbie Claims Life of Child, Rishwika Salibindla

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
Tragic Driveway Incident in Toongabbie Claims Life of Child, Rishwika Salibindla

In a tragic turn of events, a one-year-old girl, Rishwika Salibindla, was fatally struck by an Audi 4WD in her family’s driveway in Toongabbie, Sydney. The incident, which occurred on a Friday afternoon, has left the family devastated and the local community in shock.

The Incident

The vehicle was driven by a 41-year-old man, who was subsequently taken to the hospital for mandatory testing. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by the police, who have since established a crime scene at the family’s residence on Edna Avenue.

Community Response

In response to the tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to support the family with funeral costs and memorial services for young Rishwika. The shocking incident has also sparked a wider discussion about the need for additional safety measures to prevent such accidents involving small children and vehicles. Christine Erskine, the executive officer of Kidsafe, has highlighted this urgent necessity.

Looking Forward

As the investigation continues, the family, community, and indeed the nation mourn the untimely loss of Rishwika Salibindla. This heartbreaking incident serves as a painful reminder of the importance of vehicle safety, particularly in residential areas with children.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
7 mins ago
Tragic Bus Accident in Nepal Claims 12 Lives, Including Two Indians: An In-depth Report
A tragic road accident in the Dang District of mid-western Nepal has claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals, marking a somber dawn of grief and loss. A passenger bus, which was en route from Nepalgunj in Banke to the capital city, Kathmandu, veered off a bridge and plummeted into the Rapti River. The
Tragic Bus Accident in Nepal Claims 12 Lives, Including Two Indians: An In-depth Report
Liliw Construction Tragedy: Riprap Collapse Claims a Life, Leaves Two Injured
10 mins ago
Liliw Construction Tragedy: Riprap Collapse Claims a Life, Leaves Two Injured
Tragedy Unfolds: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured in Chocó, Colombia
13 mins ago
Tragedy Unfolds: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured in Chocó, Colombia
Coal Mine Gas Outburst in China: A Tragic Reminder of the Perils of Mining
8 mins ago
Coal Mine Gas Outburst in China: A Tragic Reminder of the Perils of Mining
Australia's Escalating Road Safety Crisis: A Look Beyond the Fatalities
8 mins ago
Australia's Escalating Road Safety Crisis: A Look Beyond the Fatalities
Colombia Tragedy: Landslide Claims 18 Lives, Leaves 35 Injured
8 mins ago
Colombia Tragedy: Landslide Claims 18 Lives, Leaves 35 Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
41 seconds
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
3 mins
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
3 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
4 mins
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
5 mins
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
6 mins
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
6 mins
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
6 mins
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
7 mins
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
16 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app