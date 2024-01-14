en English
Accidents

Tragic Driveway Accident in Toongabbie Claims Life of Toddler, Sparks Calls for Vehicle Safety

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Tragic Driveway Accident in Toongabbie Claims Life of Toddler, Sparks Calls for Vehicle Safety

It was a day of profound heartbreak for the Salibindla family in Toongabbie, Sydney, as they lost their beloved one-year-old daughter, Rishwika Salibindla, in a tragic accident. The young girl was fatally injured when her father, Joseph Reddy Salibindla, inadvertently backed his SUV over her while leaving for the supermarket.

An Unfortunate Turn of Events

The incident occurred in the family’s driveway in Toongabbie, a suburb in Sydney. Despite the swift response of six ambulance crews and desperate attempts to save the girl, she succumbed to her injuries. Joseph Reddy Salibindla was taken to the police station for questioning following the incident, but no charges have been filed. The incident has left the family and the local community in a state of shock and grief.

A Wake-Up Call to Vehicle Safety

The tragic event served as a grim reminder of the dangers that can lurk within our own homes. A spokesperson from the Federal Department of Infrastructure used this incident to emphasize the importance of vigilance while driving, specifically highlighting the need for reversing technologies in vehicles. The spokesperson revealed that each year, an average of seven children under 14 die in driveway accidents, and another 60 sustain serious injuries.

NSW Roads Minister John Graham extended his condolences to Rishwika’s family, urging all drivers to remain vigilant about child safety. The incident has triggered a broader conversation about the necessity of improved vehicle safety measures and parental awareness to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

Community Rallies Around Bereaved Family

In the wake of the tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist the Salibindla family with funeral and memorial service expenses. The outpouring of support from the community is a testament to the universal resonance of their grief and an indication of the collective desire to help in any way possible.

Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

