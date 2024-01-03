Tragic Death of Toddler in Hot Car Highlights Increasing Accidental Lock-In Cases

On a quiet Sunday afternoon in Eungella, near Mackay, a tragic incident unfolded. A two-year-old girl, Everleigh, was found unresponsive in a vehicle during a family gathering. Despite the efforts of paramedics on the scene who performed CPR, the little girl could not be revived.

Police Investigation Rules Out Foul Play

In the aftermath of the heartbreaking event, the local police conducted a thorough investigation. The conclusion of their probe ruled out any suspicious circumstances surrounding Everleigh’s untimely death. The police confirmed that no charges would be laid in connection with the incident, qualifying it as a purely coronial matter without the need for a criminal investigation.

Community Rallies to Support the Johnson Family

As news of the tragedy rippled through the Eungella community, locals initiated a GoFundMe campaign to support the Johnson family. The campaign aims to alleviate the family’s financial burdens during their time of bereavement and impending expenses.

Accidental Lock-In Cases: A Rising Concern

The incident shed light on an alarming trend: the increasing number of children and pets accidentally locked in cars. The NRMA reported a staggering 1807 calls for roadside assistance for such cases in the past year. This statistic underscores the urgency of addressing the issue.

Road safety experts are sounding the alarm on the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles. Temperatures inside a car can spike rapidly, posing grave risks. The public is advised to never leave children in cars unattended. If they encounter a child locked in a vehicle, they should immediately call emergency services.