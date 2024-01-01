en English
Accidents

Tragic Collision on Barrier Highway Claims Lives of Two Train Drivers

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
Tragic Collision on Barrier Highway Claims Lives of Two Train Drivers

A freight train and a semi-trailer met in a fatal collision along the Barrier Highway at Bindarrah, leading to the unfortunate demise of two train drivers, identified as Kevin Baker, 57, and Mick Warren, 48. The 75-year-old truck driver from Queensland has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, following the incident which left the highway blocked due to the train’s fiery derailment.

Investigations Underway

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has taken charge of the investigation into the incident. The crash, which involved a Pacific National freight train and a road train at a level crossing, has raised questions about the state of vehicle and rail safety in the region. The circumstances of the collision are still unclear and the focus of the ongoing investigation.

Tragic Toll on South Australia’s Roads

This accident marks the 115th and 116th lives claimed on South Australia’s roads in 2023, a steep rise from the 71 lives lost in 2022. The Rail, Tram, and Bus Union have called for improvements in Australia’s rail safety regime in response to the tragic incident, underlining the urgency of enhancing safety measures on Australian roads and railways.

Aftermath of the Collision

The aftermath of the crash will entail a considerable recovery operation, with the Barrier Highway remaining closed in both directions and a long clean-up process ahead. Pacific National, the company which employed the deceased train crew, is cooperating with the ATSB investigation. The company, along with the relevant authorities, will be expected to provide support for the families of the deceased and reassurances of improved safety measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Accidents Australia Transportation
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

