Accidents

Tragic Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport: Investigation Underway

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:49 pm EST
Tragic Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport: Investigation Underway

In a sudden turn of events, a Japan Airlines passenger jet and a coast guard plane met with a catastrophic collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The aviation authorities are meticulously investigating the wreckage of both aircraft. Despite the terrifying ordeal, all 379 passengers on board the Japan Airlines Airbus A350 survived, while the coast guard plane suffered a heavier toll, losing five of its six crew members.

Unanswered Questions

The root cause of the crash is yet to be uncovered, with authorities scrutinizing for potential professional negligence. Modern ground tracking technology has significantly reduced the incidence of runway collisions, making this incident a rare and shocking occurrence. A significant factor under investigation is the transcript of communication between air traffic control and the two planes involved. The preliminary analysis suggests that the Japan Airlines flight was given permission to land on the same runway where the coast guard plane was preparing for takeoff.

Aftermath and Investigation

As a result of the incident, the Haneda Airport had to cancel 116 domestic and four international flights. The airport, swarmed with travelers, including the survivors of the fire, had to manage the congestion with emergency flights and high-speed rail services. The Japan Safety Transport Board (JTSB) is leading the inquiry into the crash, with support from French and British authorities, given that the Airbus aircraft was constructed in France, and its Rolls-Royce engines were manufactured in Britain.

Human and Material Cost

The collision and ensuing fire have taken a heavy toll, both in terms of human lives and material damage. Apart from the loss of five coast guard crew members, there is also the matter of the damage to the aircraft, especially the Japan Airlines Airbus A350. This incident serves as a key test case for airplane fuselages made from carbon composite fibers, a feature of the A350.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

