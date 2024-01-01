en English
Tragedy Strikes Perth as Two Children Die on New Year’s Eve

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
Tragedy Strikes Perth as Two Children Die on New Year’s Eve

The West Australian newspaper opened the year with a tragic story about two young children who lost their lives in a Perth river on New Year’s Eve. The children were rushed to hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to their injuries, leaving their families and the community in mourning.

Unfolding Tragedy

The details surrounding this incident remain sparse. However, it is known that the children were found floating in the Swan River near Burswood. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, they could not be saved. The families of the children are now grappling with this unimaginable tragedy as the new year begins.

A City in Mourning

Perth, a city usually filled with joy and celebration at this time of year, now mourns the loss of these young lives. The incident has cast a shadow over what is typically a time of new beginnings and hope. As the community comes to terms with this devastating event, it serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life.

Other News from Perth

In other news, Perth’s Sam Kerr and fellow soccer player Kristie Mewis held an engagement party on New Year’s Eve, while the city’s Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas promised the ‘biggest’ fireworks show. The New Year also brings changes to Perth, including a 24-hour ‘cat containment’ policy and ‘tourist taxes’. A shocking road rage incident was captured at a Perth petrol station, and Kings Park is set to light up again with the return of Lightscape.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

