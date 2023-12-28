en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragedy Strikes Amidst Severe Weather: Six-Year-Old Boy Dies in Victoria

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:48 am EST
Tragedy Strikes Amidst Severe Weather: Six-Year-Old Boy Dies in Victoria

In a tragic series of events unfolding across Australia’s east due to the severe weather conditions, a six-year-old boy lost his life on a rural property in Gowangardie, near Shepparton in Victoria’s north. The boy was fatally struck by a large tree branch during wild weather conditions that hit the area just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. Despite immediate medical attention, the boy tragically died at the scene.

Series of Fatalities Amidst Severe Weather

The boy’s death is the latest in a succession of fatalities linked to the recent wild weather affecting the holiday season. Earlier this week, a 44-year-old man died when a falling branch struck him on his property in Caringal. In separate incidents, a man and a woman were tragically swept away by surging floodwaters at a Buchan campground. A Gold Coast woman lost her life due to a falling tree, and a nine-year-old girl was tragically swept into a drain in Brisbane, leading to her demise.

Maritime Tragedies

In a maritime incident, two men, Brisbane Rugby identity David ‘Mario’ Logan and schoolteacher Stephen ‘Taity’ Tait, lost their lives when their boat capsized in Moreton Bay. In another event, two female hikers were swept away in the turbulent Murray River. The storms also claimed the life of a man who was in an inflatable kayak at the time.

Investigations Continue

In total, ten people, including the young boy, have died as a result of the wild weather conditions. The police are preparing a detailed report on the boy’s death for the coroner, as they continue to respond to the severe weather’s aftermath. The series of fatalities underscores the deadly risk posed by severe weather conditions, particularly during what should be a festive holiday season.

0
Accidents Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Catastrophic Gasoline Tanker Explosion in Liberia Claims Over 40 Lives

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Texas Collision Claims Six Lives: A Family's Journey Cut Short

By BNN Correspondents

Poultry Farm Fire in Hamirpur Claims 5,000 Chickens, Owner Suffers Significant Financial Loss

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic Incident in Sheffield: Car Strikes Crowd, Leaves One Dead and Several Injured

By BNN Correspondents

Polar Airlines Incident: A Case Study of Aviation Challenges in Russia ...
@Accidents · 19 mins
Polar Airlines Incident: A Case Study of Aviation Challenges in Russia ...
heart comment 0
Ammonia Leak in Ennore Stirs Residents into Midnight Frenzy: Demands for Accountability Rise

By BNN Correspondents

Ammonia Leak in Ennore Stirs Residents into Midnight Frenzy: Demands for Accountability Rise
Unidentified Driver Perishes in Fiery Car Incident on Karnataka Highway

By Rizwan Shah

Unidentified Driver Perishes in Fiery Car Incident on Karnataka Highway
Human Error Led to Yeti Airlines Crash, Investigation Finds

By BNN Correspondents

Human Error Led to Yeti Airlines Crash, Investigation Finds
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy’s Life at South Australia’s Ethel Beach

By Salman Khan

Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
1 min
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
1 min
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
2 mins
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
2 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
2 mins
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
UNSC Reflects on a Decade Since Euromaidan Amid Global Tensions
3 mins
UNSC Reflects on a Decade Since Euromaidan Amid Global Tensions
A Family's Fight Against Rare Bile Duct Cancer: The Yasir Masood Story
3 mins
A Family's Fight Against Rare Bile Duct Cancer: The Yasir Masood Story
Ferne McCann's Remarkable Postpartum Transformation: Encouraging Fitness and Positivity
3 mins
Ferne McCann's Remarkable Postpartum Transformation: Encouraging Fitness and Positivity
138 Years of the Indian National Congress: A Journey of Transformation and Turbulence
4 mins
138 Years of the Indian National Congress: A Journey of Transformation and Turbulence
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
2 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
32 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
40 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
51 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app