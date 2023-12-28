Tragedy Strikes Amidst Severe Weather: Six-Year-Old Boy Dies in Victoria

In a tragic series of events unfolding across Australia’s east due to the severe weather conditions, a six-year-old boy lost his life on a rural property in Gowangardie, near Shepparton in Victoria’s north. The boy was fatally struck by a large tree branch during wild weather conditions that hit the area just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. Despite immediate medical attention, the boy tragically died at the scene.

Series of Fatalities Amidst Severe Weather

The boy’s death is the latest in a succession of fatalities linked to the recent wild weather affecting the holiday season. Earlier this week, a 44-year-old man died when a falling branch struck him on his property in Caringal. In separate incidents, a man and a woman were tragically swept away by surging floodwaters at a Buchan campground. A Gold Coast woman lost her life due to a falling tree, and a nine-year-old girl was tragically swept into a drain in Brisbane, leading to her demise.

Maritime Tragedies

In a maritime incident, two men, Brisbane Rugby identity David ‘Mario’ Logan and schoolteacher Stephen ‘Taity’ Tait, lost their lives when their boat capsized in Moreton Bay. In another event, two female hikers were swept away in the turbulent Murray River. The storms also claimed the life of a man who was in an inflatable kayak at the time.

Investigations Continue

In total, ten people, including the young boy, have died as a result of the wild weather conditions. The police are preparing a detailed report on the boy’s death for the coroner, as they continue to respond to the severe weather’s aftermath. The series of fatalities underscores the deadly risk posed by severe weather conditions, particularly during what should be a festive holiday season.