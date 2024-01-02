en English
Accidents

Tragedy On Two Wheels: Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife’s Death

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
The world of sports has been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of Olympic cyclist, Melissa Hoskins. Rohan Dennis, her husband and a former world champion cyclist, now faces charges in connection with her untimely demise. The incident, which happened while Hoskins was cycling in Adelaide, has sent shockwaves through the cycling community and beyond.

From Pedals to Court

Charges against Dennis include causing death by dangerous driving, endangering life, and driving without due care. The former professional athlete was released on bail, pending his appearance at the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March. The news has been a blow to the couple’s two children and the wider cycling world, where both Dennis and Hoskins were respected figures.

(Read Also: Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife’s Death)

A Shining Career Cut Short

Hoskins, a two-time Olympian, had graced the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics with her prowess. She was a part of the triumphant team that seized the 2015 world title in team pursuit. Dennis, on his part, had his share of glory with two world titles in the road time trial and a stint wearing the yellow jersey as race leader at the Tour de France in 2015.

(Read Also: Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis)

A Mournful Echo in the Sports World

Hoskins’ death has triggered an outpouring of tributes from various associations and individuals within the cycling community. The Tour Down Under organisers, for instance, announced that Dennis would no longer participate in the event. The news of her death comes as another somber reminder of tragedy in the sports world, just as former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is due to be released on parole following a decade-long imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

0
Accidents Australia Cycling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

