Australia

Trade Blockades: A Ticking Time Bomb for Global Commerce

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
Trade Blockades: A Ticking Time Bomb for Global Commerce

In the face of escalating global tensions, trade blockades are emerging as a significant disruptor to world commerce. Recently, Paul Zalai, the Director of the Freight and Trade Alliance, offered insights into the potential impacts during a discussion with ABC Radio National. He underscored the likelihood of severe disruptions and cost increases for importers and exporters, citing surcharges for additional fuel, increased freight rates, and other fees as key factors.

Global Trade in the Crossfire

The blockade’s ripple effects are not limited to increased costs. Zalai pointed out that products such as leather lounges and cheeses could face not only extended delays but also higher prices. As a workaround, he suggested that shipping could circumvent the blockade by navigating around the Cape of Good Hope. However, this alternative route comes with its own set of challenges, including prolonged transit times and additional costs.

Red Sea Conflict and the Suez Canal

The Red Sea, a crucial maritime route, has become a hotbed of conflict, with attacks by Houthi rebels posing a significant threat to global trade. In response to this mounting insecurity, the Danish shipping company Maersk suspended all sailings through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, causing a domino effect of rising cargo transportation prices. The United States has since proposed an international coalition to ensure safe navigation in the waters around Yemen and the Red Sea.

The Domino Effect of Blockades

The blockade’s consequences are far-reaching and multi-faceted. The suspension of sailings through the Suez Canal has triggered a cascade of effects: increased container rates, higher insurance premiums, shipment delays, and a spike in CO2 emissions. CMA CGM, a global shipping group, has also announced higher rates and additional surcharges for goods transported from Asia to Mediterranean ports. The extended delivery times, approximately 7-10 additional days, are due to the necessity of sailing around Africa instead of transiting through the Suez Canal.

Equally distressing is the blockade’s impact on the global energy sector. The surge in fuel prices not only affects Egypt’s revenue from shipping tolls but also impacts about 10% of global oil and 8% of LNG transits. The consequent strain on supply chains and Europe’s winter energy needs is leading to protracted shipment times, escalating costs, and disruptions across sectors.

Blockades Beyond the Red Sea

Trade blockades are not just a Red Sea phenomenon. Ukraine, for instance, is striving to break Russia’s de facto blockade on its Black Sea ports. The country has announced a ‘humanitarian corridor’ in the Black Sea, allowing ships that do not carry grain to depart. Russia’s military blockade of Ukrainian ports has exacerbated fears of a surge in global food prices, with the United States accusing Russia of weaponizing food to gain leverage in its invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in Chittagong, political unrest coupled with a trade blockade is hindering the delivery of essential items, leading to price hikes in retail markets nationwide. The blockade’s repercussions extend beyond immediate industries, highlighting the interconnectedness of global trade and the severe implications of disruption.

Australia Business Transportation
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

