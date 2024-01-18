en English
Toyota Tundra: A Full-Size Pickup Truck Undergoing Trials in Australia

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Toyota Tundra: A Full-Size Pickup Truck Undergoing Trials in Australia

Unleashing a beast of a vehicle, Toyota has taken a bold stride into the realm of full-size pickup trucks with the introduction of the Toyota Tundra. This massive machine, larger than the Toyota HiLux, has been meticulously engineered to meet the sprawling demands of the United States, aiming to go wheel-to-wheel with industry stalwarts like the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and RAM 1500.

The Global Collaboration Behind the Tundra

The Tundra’s creation signifies an extensive investment by Toyota and is the culmination of a global effort. Engineers from three continents converged, dedicating over five years to transfigure the vehicle from left to right-hand drive. This monumental task was carried out in collaboration with Walkinshaw Automotive in Melbourne, Australia.

The Tundra Insider Program

In a strategic move, Toyota has initiated a year-long trial, dubbed the Tundra Insider Program, with approximately 300 customers leasing the Tundra. This initiative aims to gauge the reliability of the conversion process before Toyota rolls out a public release. The monthly lease rate stands at $2,500, encompassing servicing, registration, and insurance costs.

Performance and Specifications

Under the Tundra’s hood rests a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 engine, augmented with hybrid technology. This potent combination churns out a combined output of 326kW and 790Nm, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle’s robust build endows it with a towing capacity of up to 4.5 tonnes on Australian shores.

Comfort and Safety

Size indeed matters when it comes to the Tundra. Its vast dimensions offer remarkable interior space and comfort, setting new standards in the pickup truck segment. Further enhancing its appeal is a suite of safety features that have merited it top safety pick credentials from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in the United States. Although an ANCAP rating in Australia is absent, the Tundra is laden with safety technologies such as eight airbags, auto emergency braking, and active cruise control, underscoring Toyota’s commitment to passenger safety.

0
Australia Automotive United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

