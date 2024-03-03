Toyota Trademarks 'LandCruiser FJ' in Australia, Unveils Hybrid Mini 4WD Plans

Toyota has officially applied to trademark the name 'LandCruiser FJ' in Australia, signaling the imminent arrival of a mini-LandCruiser that has been the subject of much speculation. This move confirms reports from Japan's Best Car Web, which suggested that the new vehicle would not only share dimensions with the Toyota Corolla Cross but also introduce a petrol-hybrid powertrain to the LandCruiser series. This development marks a significant shift from the diesel engines that have traditionally powered the LandCruiser in Australia, opting instead for the RAV4 Hybrid's 2.5-litre engine, which delivers a combined output of 163kW and 227Nm.

New Horizons for LandCruiser

The 'LandCruiser FJ' is expected to revolutionize Toyota's 4WD lineup by combining traditional rugged capabilities with modern hybrid efficiency. With a towing capacity of 1500kg and power delivered to all four wheels, the FJ aims to set a new standard for off-road performance. This mini 4WD's potential use of a ladder-frame chassis aligns with Toyota's commitment to durability and reliability. However, Toyota has also hinted at exploring monocoque designs for future LandCruiser models, suggesting a broader vision for the brand that could include more road-focused variants.

Expanding the LandCruiser Legacy

Toyota's exploration of a monocoque chassis for the LandCruiser series reflects a strategic move to diversify the brand's appeal. Masaya Uchiyama, Toyota bZ4X chief engineer and former chief of the new LandCruiser Prado project, highlighted the company's intention to offer a LandCruiser for every type of customer. This inclusive approach could see the iconic nameplate expanding into segments traditionally dominated by competitors like LandRover. Furthermore, the potential use of Toyota's IMV-O platform, which underpins models like the Toyota Hilux Champ, suggests that the FJ could maintain the off-road prowess expected of the LandCruiser brand while introducing new levels of efficiency and performance.

What's Next for Toyota and the LandCruiser FJ?

As Toyota gears up for the official unveiling of the 'LandCruiser FJ', the automotive world is abuzz with anticipation. This landmark addition to the LandCruiser family not only signifies Toyota's commitment to innovation but also its responsiveness to evolving market demands. By embracing hybrid technology and exploring new design paradigms, Toyota is poised to redefine what a 4WD can be. As the launch date approaches, all eyes will be on Toyota to see how the 'LandCruiser FJ' will carry forward the legacy of one of the automotive industry's most storied names.