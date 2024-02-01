Townsville Shaken: Teens Hospitalized After Suspected Stolen Car Crash

Just past the witching hour on a quiet Friday, a deafening crash echoed through Woolcock Street in Townsville, north Queensland. The cause - a Mazda CX5, a vehicle suspected to be stolen, had collided with a tree during a late-night drive. Five teenagers, all involved in the crash, were promptly transported to the hospital for treatment.

Unveiling a Grim Scene

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency services discovered a scene of chaos. Two injured passengers were found at the crash site itself, while the remaining three were discovered shortly after in the vicinity. Two of the teenagers sustained substantial injuries, a grim testament to the severity of the accident.

Suspicions of a Stolen Vehicle

Spearheading the investigation into the incident is Senior Sergeant Darren Randall. While the probe is still in its nascent stages, the authorities are already delving into the possibility that the vehicle involved was stolen. This line of inquiry adds a layer of complexity to an already tragic incident.

Investigation Underway

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing. As the details continue to emerge, the authorities are piecing together the events of that fated late-night drive. As the Townsville community reels from the shock, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the potentially fatal consequences of reckless driving.