Tourists Rescued from Deadly Rip Current at Birubi Beach, NSW

On the evening of December 29th, at Birubi Beach in New South Wales, a serene holiday setting transformed into a scene of frantic rescue efforts. A large group of tourists, including two children, found themselves in a perilous situation as they were ensnared by a ruthless rip current, a deadly aquatic trap that had already claimed a life two days prior at the same location.

A Rescue Amidst Roaring Waves

The emergency unfolded around 7pm when an observant member of the public dialed Triple Zero after spotting four individuals struggling about 100 meters from the shore near Birubi Point SLSC, an area devoid of lifeguard supervision at the time. Two courageous bystanders, moved by the sight of the distressed swimmers, plunged into the waters in a bid to provide aid. Yet, the deceptive rip current, invisible from the shore, entrapped these would-be rescuers as well.

Surf Life Saving NSW Arrives

Before long, Surf Life Saving NSW, NSW Police, and paramedics arrived at the scene. By then, all but one person had managed to self-rescue, and the last individual was saved by another unrelated bystander. The Surf Life Saving personnel swiftly administered medical assessment and care to the seven people involved, with one requiring hospital transfer for further evaluation.

A Seemingly Calm Beach with a Deadly Undercurrent

This near-drowning event, which marks the third severe incident at Birubi Beach within a fortnight, occurred in the same water area as another drowning two weeks prior. In response to this distressing series of aquatic emergencies, additional lifesaving resources from Sydney have been deployed to support local volunteers and extend patrol hours. Surf Life Saving NSW has issued a broad caution to beachgoers, urging them to avoid swimming at unpatrolled beaches, especially as the New Year holiday approaches.

The Worimi People, the traditional owners of this land, in partnership with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, have also issued warnings advising against swimming in the area. They cite the dangerous rips, large waves, sudden drop-offs, and limited mobile phone service as significant hazards. These recent incidents underscore the treacherous nature of the seemingly calm waters and highlight the need for heightened vigilance and caution while enjoying the beach.

