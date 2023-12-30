en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tourists Rescued from Deadly Rip Current at Birubi Beach, NSW

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:28 am EST
Tourists Rescued from Deadly Rip Current at Birubi Beach, NSW

On the evening of December 29th, at Birubi Beach in New South Wales, a serene holiday setting transformed into a scene of frantic rescue efforts. A large group of tourists, including two children, found themselves in a perilous situation as they were ensnared by a ruthless rip current, a deadly aquatic trap that had already claimed a life two days prior at the same location.

A Rescue Amidst Roaring Waves

The emergency unfolded around 7pm when an observant member of the public dialed Triple Zero after spotting four individuals struggling about 100 meters from the shore near Birubi Point SLSC, an area devoid of lifeguard supervision at the time. Two courageous bystanders, moved by the sight of the distressed swimmers, plunged into the waters in a bid to provide aid. Yet, the deceptive rip current, invisible from the shore, entrapped these would-be rescuers as well.

(Read Also: Health Advisory Issued for Extreme Heatwave in Cambodia and Australia)

Surf Life Saving NSW Arrives

Before long, Surf Life Saving NSW, NSW Police, and paramedics arrived at the scene. By then, all but one person had managed to self-rescue, and the last individual was saved by another unrelated bystander. The Surf Life Saving personnel swiftly administered medical assessment and care to the seven people involved, with one requiring hospital transfer for further evaluation.

(Read Also: Australia’s Top Purchases in 2023: Convenience, Technology, and Wellness Take Center Stage)

A Seemingly Calm Beach with a Deadly Undercurrent

This near-drowning event, which marks the third severe incident at Birubi Beach within a fortnight, occurred in the same water area as another drowning two weeks prior. In response to this distressing series of aquatic emergencies, additional lifesaving resources from Sydney have been deployed to support local volunteers and extend patrol hours. Surf Life Saving NSW has issued a broad caution to beachgoers, urging them to avoid swimming at unpatrolled beaches, especially as the New Year holiday approaches.

The Worimi People, the traditional owners of this land, in partnership with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, have also issued warnings advising against swimming in the area. They cite the dangerous rips, large waves, sudden drop-offs, and limited mobile phone service as significant hazards. These recent incidents underscore the treacherous nature of the seemingly calm waters and highlight the need for heightened vigilance and caution while enjoying the beach.

Read More 

0
Accidents Australia Safety
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

La Libertad Police Sergeant Found Dead: A Blow to Local Security

By BNN Correspondents

Holiday Road Toll Rises to 12: Second Fatality in State Highway 29 Crash

By Mazhar Abbas

Kayaker Rescued in Tasman Bay: Personal Locator Beacon Plays Crucial Role

By Mazhar Abbas

Young Surfer Khai Cowley's Fatal Shark Attack Stirs South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Road Accident in Brabham: 61-Year-Old Woman Dies, Police Seek W ...
@Accidents · 22 mins
Tragic Road Accident in Brabham: 61-Year-Old Woman Dies, Police Seek W ...
heart comment 0
Fire Aboard Genius Star XI: Lithium-Ion Cargo Vessel Continues to Burn

By Rafia Tasleem

Fire Aboard Genius Star XI: Lithium-Ion Cargo Vessel Continues to Burn
Cork City Awakens to Second Fire in 24 Hours: Three Hospitalized

By BNN Correspondents

Cork City Awakens to Second Fire in 24 Hours: Three Hospitalized
Motorcyclist Gravely Injured in Wiley Park Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured in Wiley Park Accident
Young Life Cut Short: Fatal Accident on Forrest Highway Adds to WA’s Rising Death Toll

By Geeta Pillai

Young Life Cut Short: Fatal Accident on Forrest Highway Adds to WA's Rising Death Toll
Latest Headlines
World News
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza
9 seconds
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy
1 min
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy
Politician Accused of Fraud on YouTube: An Examination of Politics in the Digital Age
4 mins
Politician Accused of Fraud on YouTube: An Examination of Politics in the Digital Age
Trump Criticizes Biden's Cognitive Abilities, Faces Legal Challenges for 2024 Election
6 mins
Trump Criticizes Biden's Cognitive Abilities, Faces Legal Challenges for 2024 Election
Nikki Haley Could Win New Hampshire GOP Primary, Says State's GOP Chairman
7 mins
Nikki Haley Could Win New Hampshire GOP Primary, Says State's GOP Chairman
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Government Spending Amid Soaring National Debt
9 mins
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Government Spending Amid Soaring National Debt
Alexander Zverev Prioritizes Defending Olympic Gold at Paris 2024, Eyes Grand Slam Success
9 mins
Alexander Zverev Prioritizes Defending Olympic Gold at Paris 2024, Eyes Grand Slam Success
Smriti Irani Takes Swift Action on Unpaid Salaries of Retired Teachers in Amethi
10 mins
Smriti Irani Takes Swift Action on Unpaid Salaries of Retired Teachers in Amethi
China's Strategy Amidst Global Political Uncertainties: A Focus on Self-Reliance and Domestic Innovation
10 mins
China's Strategy Amidst Global Political Uncertainties: A Focus on Self-Reliance and Domestic Innovation
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
2 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
2 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
3 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
3 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
6 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
7 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
7 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app