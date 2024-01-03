Torque Metals Reflects on 2023 Achievements and Upcoming Prospects: An Interview with Cristian Moreno

In the latest discourse, Cristian Moreno, the managing director of Torque Metals, shed light on the company’s notable accomplishments in 2023 and offered a glimpse into what lies ahead. The past year has marked significant strides for Torque Metals, with a particular emphasis on the Paris gold project based in Western Australia. The company has seen advancements in metallurgical work and has received promising results from its drilling operations.

Gold Recovery Rate: A Major Feat

An exceptional achievement that stands out is the gold recovery rate from cyanide leach testing. With a composite head grade of 5.57 grams per tonne for the Paris project, the company managed to attain a gold recovery rate of 96.7%. This accomplishment not only demonstrates the company’s proficiency but also its commitment towards leveraging technology for optimum results.

Expansion into the Lithium Market

In a strategic move, Torque Metals broadened its portfolio in 2023 by acquiring the New Dawn lithium project. Located a mere 600 meters from the Bald Hill mine, this acquisition marks a significant shift in the company’s focus. The emphasis on lithium, a critical mineral in the rapidly expanding battery industry, signifies the company’s intent to stay relevant and competitive in the evolving market dynamics.

Looking Forward: Prospects for 2024

As the company steps into 2024, Cristian Moreno hinted at intriguing prospects for Torque Metals. While the specifics of upcoming projects and plans remain under wraps, the anticipation and optimism are palpable. The past year’s successes have laid a strong foundation for the future, and the company seems poised to capitalize on it.