Top Australian Companies Reveal their HR Challenges for 2024

As the Human Resources (HR) landscape in Australia imbibes a new character, leaders from six major companies - BHP, ANZ, Stockland, Lendlease, Medibank, and Woodside - provide an intriguing insight into their biggest challenges for 2024. The industry evolution has seen HR transcending its traditional role of hiring and firing, to now include company culture nurturing, handling skills shortages, safeguarding employee mental health, and formulating remote work policies.

Energy Transition and Artificial Intelligence at BHP

Jad Vodopija, BHP's chief people officer, places energy transition, artificial intelligence, and complex industrial relations under a microscopic lens. The energy transition necessitates new skills, especially with a sizable number of retirements in the engineering workforce looming. BHP is strategically adjusting its workforce, with a few roles becoming obsolete while new ones in robotics, data analysis, and digital innovation take the center stage.

Productivity and Employee Engagement at ANZ

At ANZ, the focus is on a different set of priorities. Elisa Clements, the HR head, emphasizes productivity, employee engagement, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, wellbeing, hybrid work, and future skills development. ANZ has even linked bonuses to office attendance, indicating a push towards encouraging a return to the workplace.

Reflecting Broader Industry Trends

The insights shared by these industry leaders offer a fascinating glimpse into the strategic HR planning within Australia's major corporations. These challenges mirror broader industry trends and workforce changes, including same job same pay laws, the need for new skills in sectors such as engineering and mining, and the utilization of AI and machine learning to enhance safety and productivity.