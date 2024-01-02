Top Australian CEOs Highlight Overlooked Risks in Annual Poll

Australia’s leading executives have voiced a series of concerns they believe are not receiving adequate attention, as revealed in an annual CEO survey. These concerns traverse multiple sectors, including the economy, societal issues, technology, and the environment.

Market Adjustment to Higher Rate Environment

Matt Comyn, the head of Commonwealth Bank, noted that the markets have yet to fully adjust to a higher rate environment. He highlighted the combination of excess liquidity, high debt levels, and the potential for a persistently higher cash rate as key issues.

Addressing Violence against Frontline Workers

Brad Banducci from Woolworths brought attention to the violence and abuse faced by frontline workers, advocating for clear legal penalties to safeguard these essential workers.

Housing Market and High Cash Rates

Similarly, Ryan Stokes from Seven Group warned about the potential for a housing market correction if high cash rates continue. Shayne Elliott from ANZ echoed this sentiment, shedding light on the growing inaccessibility of suitable housing and the widening gap between average incomes and those securing home loans.

Closing the Gap on Aboriginal Disadvantage

Kevin Gallagher from Santos underscored the need to address Aboriginal disadvantage, and Vicki Brady from Telstra stressed the importance of balancing opportunities and risks with the rapid growth of data and AI.

Australia’s Ageing Population and Healthcare Requirements

Rob Scott from Wesfarmers highlighted the pressing issue of Australia’s ageing population and the consequent future healthcare requirements. This issue demands forward-thinking healthcare reforms.

The Critical Need for Cybersecurity

Richard White from WiseTech Global cautioned about the critical need for cybersecurity, advocating for the ban on ransom payment and cryptocurrency use for ransomware to deter cybercriminals.

Investing in Climate Change Adaptation

Shemara Wikramanayake from Macquarie Group emphasized the need for more investment in climate change adaptation solutions. Meg O’Neill from Woodside mentioned the uncertainty surrounding offshore projects and the need for reliable and affordable energy, especially in developing countries.

Regulatory Stability and Long-term Productivity

Lastly, Steve Donohue from Endeavour Group emphasized the importance of regulatory stability and certainty for long-term productivity, a concern shared by many of Australia’s top business leaders.