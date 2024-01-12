Toni Collette Flaunts Fitness Post-Divorce: A New Chapter Begins

In a display of resilience and joie de vivre, Australian actress Toni Collette, known for her role in ‘Muriel’s Wedding’, was recently seen soaking in the Sydney sun alongside her daughter, Sage. The 51-year-old actress made a splash, revealing her fitness in a vibrant blue floral bikini, a sight that seemed to signal a new chapter in her life post-divorce.

Toni Collette’s New Beginnings

Collette’s beach outing comes in the wake of her ex-husband, David Galafassi, going public with his new romance with fellow actress Claudia Karvan. Collette and Galafassi, who tied the knot in 2003 following Buddhist rituals, decided to part ways in December 2022. Their separation was announced through a joint statement on Collette’s Instagram, underlining their sustained respect for each other and dedication to their family.

A Peek into Collette’s Past

The announcement of their divorce came on the heels of Galafassi being sighted with his former partner, chiropractor Shannon Egan, at the famous Manly Beach. However, Collette, unfazed by her ex-husband’s actions, has been maintaining her public appearances and continuing her work in the film industry, thus remaining a significant presence in entertainment news.

Collette’s Italian Sojourn

Besides her recent beach outing, in July 2023, Collette was spotted in the company of actor and producer Christopher Simon on the picturesque Italian island of Ischia. The duo, who have previously collaborated and co-produced the film ‘Mafia Mama’, seemed to relish a tranquil afternoon by the sea, further cementing Collette’s place in the limelight.

All in all, Collette’s recent public appearances, coupled with her ongoing contributions to the film industry, paint a picture of a woman who, despite personal upheavals, continues to embrace life with open arms and maintains her status as a beloved figure in entertainment.