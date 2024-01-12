en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Toni Collette Flaunts Fitness Post-Divorce: A New Chapter Begins

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Toni Collette Flaunts Fitness Post-Divorce: A New Chapter Begins

In a display of resilience and joie de vivre, Australian actress Toni Collette, known for her role in ‘Muriel’s Wedding’, was recently seen soaking in the Sydney sun alongside her daughter, Sage. The 51-year-old actress made a splash, revealing her fitness in a vibrant blue floral bikini, a sight that seemed to signal a new chapter in her life post-divorce.

Toni Collette’s New Beginnings

Collette’s beach outing comes in the wake of her ex-husband, David Galafassi, going public with his new romance with fellow actress Claudia Karvan. Collette and Galafassi, who tied the knot in 2003 following Buddhist rituals, decided to part ways in December 2022. Their separation was announced through a joint statement on Collette’s Instagram, underlining their sustained respect for each other and dedication to their family.

A Peek into Collette’s Past

The announcement of their divorce came on the heels of Galafassi being sighted with his former partner, chiropractor Shannon Egan, at the famous Manly Beach. However, Collette, unfazed by her ex-husband’s actions, has been maintaining her public appearances and continuing her work in the film industry, thus remaining a significant presence in entertainment news.

Collette’s Italian Sojourn

Besides her recent beach outing, in July 2023, Collette was spotted in the company of actor and producer Christopher Simon on the picturesque Italian island of Ischia. The duo, who have previously collaborated and co-produced the film ‘Mafia Mama’, seemed to relish a tranquil afternoon by the sea, further cementing Collette’s place in the limelight.

All in all, Collette’s recent public appearances, coupled with her ongoing contributions to the film industry, paint a picture of a woman who, despite personal upheavals, continues to embrace life with open arms and maintains her status as a beloved figure in entertainment.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
5 mins ago
Israel Denies Genocide Allegations at International Court of Justice
In a groundbreaking yet contentious development, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has commenced hearings into allegations lodged by South Africa against Israel. The African nation accuses Israel of perpetrating genocide against Palestinians during its war with Hamas. Israel has vehemently denied these allegations, marking a momentous episode in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Unraveling the
Israel Denies Genocide Allegations at International Court of Justice
Queensland Premier's 'Crocodile' Post: A Light Moment in Cyclone Jasper Aftermath
11 mins ago
Queensland Premier's 'Crocodile' Post: A Light Moment in Cyclone Jasper Aftermath
Campaign Launched in Response to Rising Drowning Deaths in NSW
12 mins ago
Campaign Launched in Response to Rising Drowning Deaths in NSW
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
8 mins ago
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
9 mins ago
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
9 mins ago
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
Latest Headlines
World News
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
2 mins
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
4 mins
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
5 mins
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
7 mins
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
8 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
8 mins
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
9 mins
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
9 mins
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
9 mins
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app