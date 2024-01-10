Tom Ackerley’s Journey: From Harry Potter Extra to Film Industry Executive

The story of Tom Ackerley, an English film producer, is one of those classic tales of starting from the bottom and making it to the top. It’s a journey that began with fetching coffee for film stars and led him to becoming an executive producer on major motion pictures. However, Ackerley’s rise to fame isn’t just about his career; it’s also about his private life, his marriage to Australian actress Margot Robbie, and their collective efforts in co-founding LuckyChap Entertainment.

Acklerley’s Early Years and Ascent in the Film Industry

Though Ackerley’s career trajectory is impressive, it’s his humble beginnings that truly reveal his grit. His early days included a cameo as a Slytherin student in the first three Harry Potter films. This factoid was later unveiled by Robbie during a 2020 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, raising many eyebrows and earning him a newfound level of fame. Beyond this, Ackerley worked as a floor runner on various British dramas and comedies, toiling hard and learning on the job. His perseverance paid off when he landed the role of a first assistant director on the 2013 film, The Borderlands.

Meeting Margot Robbie and the Birth of LuckyChap Entertainment

2013 was a pivotal year for Ackerley, not just professionally but also personally. He met Robbie on the set of Suite Francaise, where she was starring alongside Michelle Williams. Robbie, who was enjoying her single status at the time, was eventually smitten by Ackerley, whom she described as “the best-looking guy in London.” Their relationship blossomed from a close friendship, and in 2014, they co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment with two other friends. The production company has since produced critically acclaimed films like I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, and Barbie.

A Private Marriage and Shared Professional Goals

Ackerley and Robbie chose to keep their personal lives separate from their professional ones. They married in a private ceremony on the Gold Coast, away from the prying eyes of the public. Despite being part of an industry that thrives on publicity, Robbie has always valued her privacy, preferring to lead a life away from the limelight. Ackerley, too, has followed suit, maintaining a low profile while continuing to produce films. As an executive producer for LuckyChap Entertainment, Ackerley has worked on successful projects like the 2021 TV series Maid, Barbie, Saltburn, and is in charge of the upcoming film, Borderline. Ackerley’s professional goals include creating female-centric movies and promoting emerging talent in the industry, a testament to his and Robbie’s shared vision for their production company.