Toddler Crushed by Rugby Scrum Machine: A Community Mourns

In a heart-wrenching incident on January 28, two-year-old Oliver Koch lost his life in a tragic accident on the sporting field of Old Bar Beach Rugby Club, situated in the close-knit coastal community of Old Bar in NSW's mid-coast region. The toddler was fatally crushed by a rugby scrum machine, a piece of equipment typically used for training purposes. The devastating event has left the community and the Koch family in deep grief.

A Devastating Accident

The incident occurred when the rugby scrum machine, a heavy apparatus used to replicate the physical dynamics of a scrum, unexpectedly fell on the young Oliver. Despite immediate and desperate efforts to save him, the severity of his injuries led to his tragic demise at the very scene.

Community Rallies in Support

In the face of this appalling tragedy, the Old Bar community has shown incredible unity and compassion. Rallying around the bereft Koch family, members of the community have initiated a fundraiser to alleviate the financial pressures during this period of profound grief.

Investigations Underway

The accident, while devastating, is currently not being treated as suspicious. A thorough report is being prepared for the coroner in order to understand the exact circumstances that led to this tragic event. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers associated with sporting equipment and the vital importance of safety measures.

The loss of young Oliver has undoubtedly shaken the community, casting a somber shadow over the idyllic coastal town of Old Bar. As the Koch family and the wider community mourn, the memory of Oliver lives on, his life cut tragically short in an unforeseen and devastating accident.