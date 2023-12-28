TikTok Under Investigation in Australia Over User Data Handling

The Australian Privacy Commissioner has embarked on an investigation into the social media behemoth, TikTok, amidst allegations of user data mishandling.

The platform, under the parentage of Chinese company ByteDance, is facing charges of online data abuse, triggering regulatory attention in Australia. The probe is aimed at ascertaining if TikTok is in breach of privacy laws and in what manner it manages the data of its Australian users.

Allegations and Denials

TikTok, in the eye of the storm, is facing allegations of data scraping and inappropriate tracking practices. These claims surfaced in the aftermath of the UK Information Commissioner’s Office findings that revealed over a million UK children under 13 were using the app in 2020. Furthermore, it was alleged that TikTok was collecting personal data without obtaining consent. TikTok, however, has strongly denied these accusations, asserting that its tracking tools usage aligns with Australian privacy laws.

Australian Government and Opposition Response

In 2023, concerns about potential data harvesting by the Chinese government led to a blanket ban on TikTok from most Australian government devices. The Opposition spokesperson for Home Affairs, commenting on the allegations, alluded to TikTok’s connections to the Chinese government. As a result, the Australian privacy law is projected to undergo comprehensive reforms in 2024.

The Australian Information Commissioner is concurrently scrutinizing allegations of privacy breaches and data scraping by TikTok and has urged the company to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Broader Implications

This investigation forms part of a wider global concern over the data practices of leading tech companies, particularly those linked to countries like China, where data governance norms may differ from Western standards. David Valle, Chair of the Australian Privacy Foundation, expressed his concerns about social media providers and the risks associated with artificial intelligence. He noted that numerous social media providers tend to retreat when confronted with investigations and penalties from regulatory bodies. As privacy issues continue to be a major point of contention for social media platforms, the outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for TikTok’s operations in Australia and potentially influence global discussions around data protection and cybersecurity.