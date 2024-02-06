TikTok Influencer Rachel Queen Burton Convicted as Predatory Paedophile

Rachel Queen Burton, a 44-year-old TikTok influencer and trans woman from Coolalinga in the Northern Territory, is now known for more than her social media presence. Burton, a convicted paedophile, pleaded guilty to multiple child abuse and exploitation charges. The offences, involving two young children, occurred in 2019, a time where Burton identified as a man.

From Online Fame to Criminal Conviction

Burton's dark secret was uncovered by the children's mother who, in a bid to escape Burton's stalking behavior, forced the family into homelessness. The influencer was arrested in October 2022, charged with producing and possessing child exploitation material, gross indecency, and indecent assault.

Victim's Testimony Highlights Severe Trauma

During the court proceedings, the victims and their mother delivered powerful impact statements, underscoring the significant trauma caused by Burton's actions. The family spoke of the fear and nightmares that persist after the abuse. Even the eldest sibling, who was not sexually abused, was deeply traumatized by the ordeal.

Awaiting Further Sentencing

Burton, who was visibly moved to tears during the statements, remains in custody. Further sentencing proceedings have been scheduled for April, leaving Burton's followers and the public awaiting the final verdict on this disturbing case.