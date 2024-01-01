TikTok Icons Partner with Amazon Australia to Inspire New Hobbies among Older Demographic

In a bid to inspire the over-50s demographic to adopt new hobbies in the upcoming year, TikTok fashion icons, Ginger & Carman, have joined forces with Amazon Australia. The collaboration revolves around the theme ‘New Year, More You’ and encourages older Australians to utilize the extensive product range offered by Amazon Australia for various activities. Activities span from content creation and dancing to self-care and sports, reflecting the versatility of interests among older Australians.

Embracing New Hobbies in the New Year

Research conducted in relation to the campaign reveals that nearly half of older Australians are keen to embrace new hobbies. These interests vary widely, encompassing sports, technology, and even music, with a surprising number of aging Australians showing interest in learning to play the electric guitar. By highlighting these diverse interests, the campaign underscores the idea that age should not be a barrier to trying new things.

Ginger & Carman: Inspiring Pursuits Beyond Fashion

Known for their influence in the fashion world, Ginger & Carman are expanding their reach to motivate their followers to explore areas beyond style. Documenting their pursuits facilitated by Amazon Australia, the duo is seen capturing memories with content creator gear and indulging in dancing using Bluetooth headphones. The objective of this collaboration is to encourage Australians of all ages, not just the older demographic, to embrace new activities in the coming year.

Amazon Australia: Supporting Diverse Interests

Matthew Benham, General Manager of Amazon Australia, is a strong advocate of the initiative. He emphasizes the diversity of Australians’ interests and the wide array of products available on Amazon that cater to these varied hobbies. Whether it’s the thrill of a new sport or the satisfaction of mastering a musical instrument, Amazon Australia stands ready to support Aussies in their pursuit of new experiences.

