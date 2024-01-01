en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Thunderstorms Transform New Year’s Eve into a Unique Spectacle on the Gold Coast

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
Thunderstorms Transform New Year’s Eve into a Unique Spectacle on the Gold Coast

On New Year’s Eve, the Gold Coast, typically known for its vibrant fireworks and jubilant celebrations, was instead staged for an unexpected spectacle. The usually clear sky was dominated by thunderstorms, offering a unique display as thousands of people tilted their heads skyward to welcome 2024.

Thunderstorms Hit the Gold Coast

A severe weather alert was issued for the Gold Coast when the first installation of fireworks, originally planned for 8pm, was set off 15 minutes early due to the imminent storms. Despite this, the midnight fireworks shows across the city were still anticipated to proceed. The Gold Coast Mayor had decided earlier in the week to proceed with the fireworks, underscoring their significance for families and children. Surfers Paradise was teeming with crowds, with pubs, clubs, and restaurants filled to their brim, and the Surfers Paradise Surf Life Saving Club booked late into the night.

Severe Weather Conditions Persist

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area, forecasting flash flooding on New Year’s Day. The weather system stretched over 1000km, severely affecting areas in Queensland. Emergency crews were on standby as thousands of calls to the State Emergency Service were made. Defense force veterans and retired emergency service personnel were deployed to assist with cleanup efforts in the worst-affected areas. On New Year’s Eve, northern NSW and Queensland were battered by heavy rain, thunderstorms, and large hail, causing flash flooding, wind damage, and power outages.

Residents Embrace the Spectacle

Despite the stormy weather, the revelers refused to let it dampen their spirits. They braved the worst December 31 downpour in years to ring in 2024 in style. The storm also impacted northern NSW and Queensland, with a storm warning in place for inland parts of central, southern, and northern Queensland. However, the spirit of Queenslanders remained high as they caught the midnight fireworks at popular locations like Broadbeach, Coolangatta, and Surfers Paradise.

The thunderstorms on New Year’s Eve offered a remarkable, albeit unexpected, spectacle. They transformed the traditional fireworks display into a unique natural light show, making New Year’s Eve 2024 an unforgettable experience for the residents and visitors of the Gold Coast.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate

By Geeta Pillai

New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals

By Geeta Pillai

Pedestrian Trapped Under Vehicle in Homebush West Crash

By Geeta Pillai

David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Legacy

By Salman Khan

Gary Hardgrave Advocates for Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Opposition ...
@Australia · 7 mins
Gary Hardgrave Advocates for Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Opposition ...
heart comment 0
Carly Bowyer of ‘Married At First Sight’ Announces Engagement to Neil Goldsmith

By Geeta Pillai

Carly Bowyer of 'Married At First Sight' Announces Engagement to Neil Goldsmith
Australia’s Cricket Team Marks Resurgence: A New Golden Era

By Salman Khan

Australia's Cricket Team Marks Resurgence: A New Golden Era
John Pilger: A Beacon of Unyielding Journalism Passes Away at 84

By Geeta Pillai

John Pilger: A Beacon of Unyielding Journalism Passes Away at 84
Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife’s Death

By Salman Khan

Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife's Death
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
43 seconds
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
50 seconds
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
1 min
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
1 min
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
2 mins
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
2 mins
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy
3 mins
Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy
Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare
3 mins
Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion
3 mins
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
4 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
8 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
28 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
31 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
34 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
43 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
45 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app